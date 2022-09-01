"But realistically, when you look at both teams, they're marginal playoff teams" - Former Chicago Bulls player compares LA Lakers' situation to New England Patriots

The LA Lakers aren't necessarily viewed as contenders heading into next season. However, with former NBA players comparing them to NFL giants New England Patriots, the Purple and Gold can be viewed in a different light.

The LA Lakers have been a particularly intriguing team as of late. After winning the title in 2020, the Lakers had a drastic drop in form. While a lot of this could be attributed to injuries and other issues, the Lakeshow hasn't particularly defended the hype of being title contenders.

The Purple and Gold were heavily favored to win the title last season. Featuring a lineup of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook, many bought into this idea as well. After a dismal performance, however, most are now unconvinced of the Lakers' hopes for the upcoming season.

Speaking on the matter, former Chicago Bulls player Jay Williams offered an interesting take on 'Get Up'. Williams compared the Lakers to the New England Patriots and said:

"I look at the Los Angeles Lakers and the New England Patriots as the same, right? We're gonna talk about them all the time. One has the greatest coach of all time - can he do it without Tom Brady? And the other has LeBron James, right?"

He added:

"But realistically, when you look at both teams, they're marginal playoff teams. They're barely right there, maybe being on the outside looking in."

Considering that both the Patriots and the Lakers will continue to be popular teams in the media, both will receive significant coverage. However, both will have a lot to prove heading into next season.

Will the LA Lakers be a title contender next season?

LA Lakers look on at a game against the Charlotte Hornets

The LA Lakers are in a rather strange position as they prepare for next season. After being tied to several teams in trade negotiations, the Purple and Gold haven't made many awe-inspiring moves yet.

This primarily features in their dealings with regards to Russell Westbrook. After one of the longest offseason sagas, it seems more or less likely that the 9x All-Star will continue his stay in LA.

This hasn't done much to improve upon their existing roster strength. Meanwhile, Patrick Beverley's arrival only spelt trouble in the locker room. However, reports of contact between the new arrival and Westbrook offers some respite.

The LA Lakers have done a few good things in the offseason, however. By signing a lot of young talent, the roster features a fresher set of legs. This may benefit them in the long run.

But given that a majority of the players are new arrivals, chemistry issues could emerge as a problem yet again.

While the trio of James, Davis and Westbrook continue to be promising, the Lakers are a long way away from being viewed as title contenders.

