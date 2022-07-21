“But somehow I’m still getting overshadowed by Draymond Green’s podcast” - Steph Curry gives Warriors co-star his flowers for doing a brilliant job with his podcast show

Steph Curry didn't miss out on the opportunity to applaud Draymond Green for his podcast, "The Draymond Green Show," at the 2022 ESPYS. The Golden State Warriors' talisman was recapping the brilliant year he recorded, winning the NBA Finals MVP award and breaking the all-time 3-point shooting record.

Curry turned that monologue into a promo for Draymond's podcast, saying the show overshadowed the stellar season he had this past campaign. Here's what Curry said (via ESPN YouTube):

"Warriors, we won our fourth championship in seven years. I got that little trophy (Finals MVP) that everybody said I needed, I can't remember what it's called. Got to break the NBA 3-point shooting record which is special.

"So an amazing year, but somehow, you know, I am still getting overshadowed by Draymond Green's podcast. I can't even be mad at it, it's a great show. Make sure y'all like and subscribe."

Draymond Green has taken the media world by storm since starting his podcast. The Warriors talisman has given excellent analysis and insight to NBA fans on various on and off-the-court topics around the league.

The former DPOY winner also became the first active NBA player to sign a deal as a TV analyst with TNT a few months ago. Thousands of listeners tuned into Green's podcast episodes, which is a testament to the work he has put in for this new venture.

Steph Curry relentlessly roasts rival NBA teams and players at ESPYS

Steph Curry became the second NBA player to host the ESPYS after LeBron James. The Golden State Warriors star prepared several monologs, taking a jab at rival teams and players, including longtime rival LeBron.

Curry brought up James hosting the ESPYS after losing an NBA Finals, taking a playful dig at the four-time MVP.

Meanwhile, he also took a swipe at the LA Lakers. While praising the LA Rams for winning this year's Super Bowl, the Warriors superstar brought up LA's failed experiment of signing old veterans to bolster their chances of winning the title last season.

Steph Curry also went after the Boston Celtics, the team he and his side beat to win their fourth title in seven years just over a month ago.

Celtics forward Grant Williams was in the audience and Curry fired shots at him as well. Steph told Williams he could wear the green suit that he donned for the ESPYS and added a cheeky remark, saying he may allow him to wear a ring too.

