"But the way he prepares himself & the liveliness he brings to the game, I don’t" - LA Lakers assistant coach David Fizdale not concerned with LeBron James' workload

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are navigating through a crippling virus outbreak that has sidelined, at one point, six players.

As if that wasn’t enough, they also had to contend with Anthony Davis’ MCL injury, which will keep the superstar out for at least four weeks. These unfortunate events can only mean that the four-time MVP will likely see his workload and minutes increase.

In an interview before the game against the Phoenix Suns, assistant coach David Fizdale was obviously asked regarding LeBron James’ heavy minutes. Fizdale, who is subbing for head coach Frank Vogel, had this to say (via Mark Medina):

“I’m not here that long. That’s easy for me to say as an assistant. Obviously, the higher ups and our medical team would have to make those decisions. But the way he prepares himself and the liveliness he brings to the game, I don’t.”

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina David Fizdale on LeBron's workload: "I’m not here that long. That’s easy for me to say as an assistant. Obviously, the higher ups & our medical team would have to make those decisions. But the way he prepares himself & the liveliness he brings to the game, I don’t." David Fizdale on LeBron's workload: "I’m not here that long. That’s easy for me to say as an assistant. Obviously, the higher ups & our medical team would have to make those decisions. But the way he prepares himself & the liveliness he brings to the game, I don’t."

Fizdale added that LeBron James’ freak physical nature is forcing the LA Lakers to play him more. As much as the 17x All-Star wants to play, the team will have to reconsider at some point. James has had more injuries in the past few seasons than he has had in the last 15 years.

In 19 games this season, the four-time NBA champion is playing 37.2 minutes per game. That number has spiked to 38.7 in the last 10 games. Given how much the LA Lakers rely on him on both ends of the floor, those minutes are just brutal for the soon-to-be 37-year old superstar.

It’s scary to think that the LA Lakers are leaning so much on LeBron James this early simply to get into the play-in. The Russell Westbrook deal will be a total disaster if he can’t help carry this team through adversity. They have to keep James as fresh as possible even with the primary goal of making the playoffs first.

Can the LA Lakers keep on leaning on LeBron James the way they have this season?

LeBron James is playing point center for the LA Lakers this season. [Photo: Silver Screen and Roll]

LeBron James, in the first half against the Phoenix Suns, had already logged 19 minutes, which could likely give him another 38-minute game. More than the minutes, it’s also his usage. The LA Lakers use him as their primary playmaker and quarterback on defense.

In times when they go small ball, James has to play center. Matching up against Deandre Ayton in the post at times or just battling for rebounds is likely to really take its toll at some point this season. As the fulcrum of the team’s offensive and defensive sets, the Lakers will need to figure out fast how they can provide more help for the aging superstar.

Tomer Azarly @TomerAzarly "LeBron at any position is a problem. When they put him at the center, now you got a five man who can roll, you can't switch onto him, but also when he rolls, they hit him in the short roll, he can make the plays and the passes to get guys open shots."



Ty Lue on LeBron James "LeBron at any position is a problem. When they put him at the center, now you got a five man who can roll, you can't switch onto him, but also when he rolls, they hit him in the short roll, he can make the plays and the passes to get guys open shots."Ty Lue on LeBron James https://t.co/vF2arr5CHD

Russell Westbrook is still allergic to movement off the ball. He often stands around the perimeter waiting for plays to develop or something to break down. The LA Lakers can’t afford to use Westbrook like this, especially with James starving for support.

Also Read Article Continues below

In the end, the Hollywood team might not have any choice at all if they want to enter the postseason. It just remains to be seen how much is left in LeBron James’ tank if they get into the next stage of the competition.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra