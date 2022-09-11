“But when… You need your teammate, that takes it to a whole other level” - Chris Mullin opens up on why he thinks Golden State Warriors' big-three are the best trio ever

Former Golden State Warriors legend Chris Mullin labeled Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green as the best trio ever. They have won four NBA championships in the last eight years, securing a trip to the Finals on six occasions during the same stretch.

Mullin backed up his claim by bringing up the skillset of each player that helps them complement each other as their best trait. Here's what he told ESPN's Kendra Andrews in an interview regarding this:

"It's one thing to like your teammate, respect your teammate, but when you have that in place and you need your teammate, that takes it to a whole other level," Mullin said.

"Draymond needs Steph and Klay's shooting. Steph and Klay need Draymond's passing and defense. Steph needs Klay's size to guard. When you put that all together, you have the best trio of all time."

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green contributed equally to building the Golden State Warriors dynasty. They have a great rapport off the court, helping them stay as a team together for almost a decade.

Fun Fact: the Golden State Warriors have NEVER lost a playoff series when these 3 start every game.

20 wins.

0 losses.



20 wins.

The three superstars also understand their roles perfectly. It directly impacts the results for their team. The Warriors' big-three suited up for the first time since the 2019 NBA Finals this past campaign. They picked up where they left off, making another Finals run and winning a ring, despite the odds being stacked against them.

Golden State Warriors could be in a better position to make back-to-back championship runs.

The Golden State Warriors have battled several injury issues over the last two and a half seasons. They finished with the worst record of the 2019-20 season, winning only 15 games. Klay Thompson missed the entire campaign because of an ACL injury he sustained in the 2019 NBA Finals.

Meanwhile, Steph Curry played only five games that year after breaking his wrist earlier in the season. Thompson suffered an Achilles tear ahead of the 2020-21 campaign. He missed another year due to a long-term injury, hampering the Dubs' chances of returning to the playoffs.

Curry single-handedly led the team in the play-in tournament. However, the Golden State Warriors failed to prevail against the Lakers and the Grizzlies, missing the playoffs for the second consecutive season.

As expected, the Warriors were far from being considered contenders in the 2021-22 campaign. However, they turned the tables around in phenomenal style. Despite missing Klay Thompson for the first couple of months, Golden State maintained their winning record for long stretches.

Draymond Green and Steph Curry also missed significant time due to injuries, but the Warriors managed to finish as the third seed, eventually going on to win the title.

The Golden State Warriors have lost depth with the departures of Gary Payton II, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Damion Lee. However, with Klay Thompson healthy and available for the opening night, they will have their big-three running the show from the get-go. That bodes well for the team and their aspirations to go back-to-back.

