"But y'all questioned Darvin Ham" - Fans react as LeBron James claims Lakers players never questioned JJ Redick after Wolves loss

On the Mind The Game podcast with co-host Steve Nash, LeBron James said that LA Lakers players never questioned coach JJ Redick after their first-round playoff exit against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

James said that Redick made decisions based on his feel of the game and that the loss was because of the Lakers' inability to deliver.

Fans reacted to the comments on X (formerly called Twitter), with many calling out LeBron James for his alleged hypocrisy.

"But yall questioned Darvin Ham," one tweeted.

"Man but darvin ham gets questioned when he preaches the intangibles. But you won’t question jj for not playing bigs? Total clown show," another tweeted.

"That boy lebron doing pr for his coaching hire 😭😭 LeGM on the case," one fan tweeted.

"He’s only saying that cuz that was his choice for coach," another wrote.

"Wait one more season for under the bus throwing to begin," a fan posted.

"You should have… that’s why yall lost! Bron fault bringing in inexperience guy like jj," another tweeted.

Darvin Ham was sacked as the Lakers' coach ahead of the 2024-25 season after elimination in five games in the first-round playoff series in the previous season. While first-time coach, JJ Redick, led the Lakers to three more regular-season wins compared to Ham, the team faced the same playoff fate once again.

LeBron James opens up about his first knee injury

In the aforementioned podcast, LeBron James also opened up about the knee injury he suffered in the closing game of the playoff series, which he shared was the first knee injury he has had in his 22-year career.

The LA Lakers star suffered a Grade 2 medial collateral ligament sprain in his left knee during the fourth quarter of the fifth game as he elaborated:

"I knew as soon as the impact happened with me and (Donte) DiVincenzo, I felt it right away. My knee locked up, and that’s why I kind of stayed on the ground for quite a minute to see if the knee will kind of release a little bit. But I knew right then, and there was a pain that I hadn’t felt before."

James also shared that the injury would've kept him out of playing in further games had the Lakers won Game 5 to keep their season alive.

LeBron James concluded his 22nd NBA season averaging 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game, shooting 51.3%.

