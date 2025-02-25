"Butt-naked wide-open" - Lakers' $55,560,960 defensive stalwart takes no-holds-barred approach in describing Luka Doncic's gravity

Luka Doncic and the LA Lakers are getting ready to welcome the Dallas Mavericks at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. It will be a reunion not just for Doncic but also for Dorian Finney-Smith, who had signed a four-year, $55.56 million deal with the Mavs in 2022.

Ad

Speaking to reporters following team practice on Monday, Finney-Smith was asked about how it feels to play alongside Doncic and LeBron James. He has already played with "Luka Magic" in Dallas, but adding James to the mix made it easier for the 3-and-D guy.

"I'm back getting wide-open shots where I feel like I got to rush when I really don't have to," Finney-Smith said.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I got plenty of time. The last couple years, I ain't been playing with guys like Luka, so I've been getting hard closeouts. But now I got that time, butt-naked wide-open. Excuse my language. You wide open, so you just got to shoot the ball with confidence."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dorian Finney-Smith was teammates with Luka Doncic for four and a half seasons, from 2018 to 2023. He was traded to the Brooklyn Nets midway through the 2022-23 NBA season as a part of the Kyrie Irving deal. Finney-Smith was in Brooklyn until late December when the LA Lakers acquired him in the D'Angelo Russell trade.

After the Lakers shocked the NBA universe less than two months later, Doncic and Finney-Smith are teammates again. He has been the recipient of many passes from the Slovenian superstar, and it should continue in Hollywood.

Ad

LeBron James and Austin Reaves are also going to find him on offense due to the gravity they are inducing like Doncic. There were a lot of doubts about the fit of the trio, but they have proven that they can co-exist, especially after their 123-100 win over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.

Dorian Finney-Smith says Luka Doncic is excited to face their former team

Dorian Finney-Smith says Luka Doncic (center) is excited to face their former team. (Photo: IMAGN)

The LA Lakers, especially Luka Doncic, are excited to play against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night, according to Dorian Finney-Smith. A lot of eyes are going to be on that game, as it will be Doncic's first game against his former team.

Ad

"I think he's gonna be excited," Finney-Smith said, according to Lakers Nation.

"But everybody in the locker room is excited, we got his back. It's gonna be a hard-fought game. We know Jason Kidd is gonna have them ready to come in and compete. We just gotta match their intensity."

The Mavericks drew the ire of not just their fanbase but many around the NBA for trading Doncic when he hasn't even hit his prime. Some executives were baffled that Nico Harrison didn't even open his communication line with other teams.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback