"Buying whatever jersey you rocking": Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union pledges undying support for Shedeur Sanders amid NFL Draft mortification 

Shedeur Sanders entered the 2025 NFL Draft process as one of the top quarterbacks on the board. Unfortunately, he is the victim of one of the biggest draft freefalls that the league has ever seen. After being ranked just behind Miami quarterback Cam Ward for months, Sanders is still waiting to hear his name called after three rounds of the draft.

Sanders' friends and fans across pop culture have reached out to offer their support to the young prospect, assuring him that they still have his back. One of those voices is Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade's wife and a a big fan of Sanders. Union is an avid sports fans, from following her husband's NBA career to following college football closely, which is where she discovered Shedeur Sanders' talent.

In an Instagram post she put up on Saturday just before the last day of the NFL Draft, Union made sure to let Shedeur Sanders know that she will have his back no matter where he ends up being picked. According to the former Miami Heat guard's wife, she's ready to buy his first NFL jersey.

Union re-emphasized her support for Sanders, showing him that she's got his back.

"I'm buying whatever jersey you rocking!" said Union in her message to Sanders. "We ALL know what's going down and we 10 toes down."

It is still unknown whether or not any NFL team will take a chance on Shedeur Sanders on the last day in the draft. His freefall from one of the top projected picks to the third day of the draft is one of the more shocking developments the NFL world has seen in recent years.

Why is Shedeur Sanders slipping in the draft?

Shedeur Sanders dazzled last season at Colorado alongside Heisman winner Travis Hunter. His father, head coach Deion Sanders, has been a big supporter for his son as he went through the draft process, but Sanders might have hurt his stock in the formal interviews. One NFL head coach said that Sanders' sitdown was one of the worst he had ever been a part of.

The confidence that Sanders brings to the table, as well as the fanfare that follows the son of a NFL legend has turned some teams away from drafting him. He is talented, but teams like the Saints and Steelers seem unwilling to bring him into their franchise.

Sanders is likely to hear his name called on Saturday, but experts have mentioned the fact that if he hasn't been taken yet, there's a chance he will fall all the way out of the draft. If that does end up happening, it would be an unprecendented start to the quarterback's professional career.

