"BW aka Middle Linebeast" - LeBron James sends a warm welcome towards Bobby Wagner as star linebacker signs with LA Rams

The LA Rams' marquee signing of linebacker Bobby Wagner has already made LeBron James excited for next season.
The LA Rams' marquee signing of linebacker Bobby Wagner has already made LeBron James excited for next season. [Photo: Twitter]
Michael Macasero
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Apr 05, 2022 11:03 PM IST
News

LeBron James should be giddy with excitement following the LA Rams’ acquisition of linebacker Bobby Wagner. The Super Bowl champion, who lost star edge rusher Von Miller in free agency, will add one of the NFL’s best defensive players over the last ten years.

The rebuilding Seattle Seahawks’ loss is the LA Rams’ gain with the signing of Wagner. Following the official announcement, James, as expected, welcomed the eight-time Pro Bowler to the SB LVI champs’ lineup.

Here’s what the LA Lakers superstar had to say via a story on his Instagram account:

“Welcome back home to the City of Angels BW aka Middle Linebeast. Also, fire hoodie too.”

While signing his contract, Wagner wore a hoodie with images of LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

Retweet to welcome @Bwagz to the Rams! 🤝 https://t.co/rFqZDfKgeN

Bobby Wagner is coming home to Los Angeles after terrorizing opponents for a decade while playing for the Seahawks. BW’s departure was imminent following the trade of Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. The impending rebuild meant that the anchor of the Seahawks’ defense will leave the place he called home for his first 10 years in the NFL.

Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey were reportedly only two of several players who seriously courted Wagner after he was released by the team that drafted him. Wagner is expected to make a huge impact on defense after he finished with a career-high 170 tackles last season.

His 93 solo tackles were also just four shy of his career-best, which means that the six-time All-Pro still has plenty left in the tank.

Officially official. ✍️@Bwagz is an LA Ram. https://t.co/FC4HmdgRfX

LeBron James showered the LA Rams’ defense with praise in the team’s Super Bowl victory. Aaron Donald, in particular, made the game-sealing play to hand the City of Angels a big reason to celebrate. Wagner’s presence will only make the center of the Rams’ defense more formidable.

LeBron James will have one more reason to watch the LA Rams play with Bobby Wagner in town

Another wild Super Bowl party for LeBron James could be at hand after the LA Rams added Bobby Wagner to their star-studded defense.
Another wild Super Bowl party for LeBron James could be at hand after the LA Rams added Bobby Wagner to their star-studded defense.

LeBron James, who zealously follows the Rams, will have another superstar to keep track of in the next NFL season. Bobby Wagner’s immediate impact will be felt in the opponents’ run game. The 32-year-old is one of the game’s most bruising and toughest thumpers in a decade.

Although the Rams’ run defense wasn’t bad, having Wagner patrol the middle could make this defense elite. BW could also be the best teacher for the rising Ernest Jones.

The rich get richer! Lose future HOF @VonMiller and gain future HOF @Bwagz. The @Ravens made a last min push but the Reigning champs @RamsNFL were too good to pass up.
Also Read Article Continues below

If things work out as planned, the NBA superstar could be celebrating another Super Bowl championship.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra
