"By listening to Magic and Phil, she's slowly putting the squeeze on Rob" - Veteran Lakers journalist on Rob Pelinka's job security as LA Lakers GM

Veteran journalist Bill Plaschke has opened up about his interview with LA Lakers controlling owner and president Jeanie Buss. Plaschke also provided his take on the job security of Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka.

On "The Doug Gottlieb Show," Plaschke spoke about the interaction he had with Buss that was published in The Los Angeles Times. Buss was unhappy with how the Lakers' season went. They failed to make the postseason for the second time since LeBron James arrived despite having the fourth-highest payroll in the NBA.

"I'm growing impatient…we've got to get it right." Exclusive: Jeanie Buss tells @BillPlaschke she isn't happy, and Lakers fans know what happens when she isn't happy…

Buss revealed in the interview that Phil Jackson and Magic Johnson are back with the LA Lakers. Jackson and Johnson have no clear position in the organization, but they will serve as advisors and consultants for Buss. Jackson won five NBA championships as the Lakers coach, while Magic won five as a player.

According to Plaschke, the presence of Jackson and Johnson means Rob Pelinka is in the hot seat. Plaschke believes Buss has given Pelinka one more season to right the ship next season. He also thinks the Lakers will likely keep Russell Westbrook and hire the right coach for him. Plaschke said:

"I think she loves Rob, but he's going to take the fall for the last two years. Getting rid of that championship team, getting rid of Alex Caruso and signing and trading for Russell Westbrook... By listening to Magic and Phil, she's slowly putting the squeeze on Rob."

Plaschke added about the LA Lakers keeping Westbrook next season:

"I thought they weren't; now I think they are. I think they're going to a hire a coach and tell the coach the first requirement is make Russell Westbrook play again. Make him work again."

Jeanie Buss on Rob Pelinka's job security as LA Lakers GM

Rob Pelinka during the LA Lakers Media Day

Jeanie Buss spoke about Rob Pelinka's job security as the LA Lakers general manager in the same interview with Plaschke. Buss said that she has complete confidence in Pelinka, who is tasked with finding the right coach and overhauling a roster with a limited cap space. Buss said:

"In terms of basketball decisions, I have complete confidence in our front office, which is headed by Rob Pelinka. He is a person that is extremely smart, extremely strategic; everything he does is thoughtful and with purpose... I have complete confidence that he can put together a roster and find a coach that is going to get us back to where we belong."

"He is a person that is extremely smart, extremely strategic, everything he does is thoughtful and with purpose." Jeanie Buss says she has "complete confidence" in Rob Pelinka to fix the Lakers.

Buss added that she won't hesitate to make changes in the front office next season if the team is not successful. The LA Lakers are coming off a very disappointing season plagued by injuries, inconsistency and chemistry issues. She added:

"If we are not living up to the Lakers standard, absolutely. I will look at everything. I will make the hard decisions, because that's what you have to do."

