Cade Cunningham books unwanted playoff record to his name second only to LeBron James

Cade Cunningham made history in Game 4 of the Detroit Pistons' first-round playoff series against the New York Knicks. Cunningham joined LeBron James and Penny Hardaway in the record books, but it's an unwanted one following the Pistons' 94-93 loss.

The Pistons star had a monster performance on Sunday, finishing with 25 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and four blocks. However, he also had seven turnovers as Detroit heads back to Madison Square Garden down 3-1.

According to NBA research and statistical analyst Pete Newmann, Cunningham tied Hardaway for the second-most turnovers in four playoff games with 24. Only James has more with 25. The Pistons guard also became the first player in league history to record at least five turnovers in each of his playoff games.

Cade Cunningham did everything he could to give the Detroit Pistons the win, but they failed to make a basket late in Game 4. Cunningham missed a jump shot with seven seconds left, with Tim Hardaway Jr. able to get the offensive rebound. He went up for a 3-point shot, but was defended by Josh Hart at the buzzer.

It seemed like Hart fouled Hardaway on the play, but the referees didn't give the Pistons the call and the game was over. However, crew chief David Guthrie told Coty Davis of Detroit News after the game that they reviewed a play and thought they should have called a foul.

If the foul had been given, Hardaway would have had a chance to win the game. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff used his challenge in the first quarter, so they didn't have a way for the officials to review it and possibly overturn the scenario.

Cade Cunningham ready to move on and win in Game 5

Cade Cunningham ready to move on and win in Game 5. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Detroit Pistons are in a tough predicament heading into Game 5 at Madison Square Garden, being down 3-1 against the New York Knicks. However, Cade Cunningham is not worried about odds, telling reporters after the game that he's ready for another battle in New York.

"We want to win, so there's disappointment," Cunningham said, according to Dave Hogg of the Associated Press. "But I'm not disheartened. I'm looking forward to getting to the next game."

The Pistons had better results on the road in this series, dominating Game 1 before a 21-0 Knicks run in the second half. They earned a win in Game 2 to gain homecourt advantage, but failed to win in front of their crowd at the Little Caesars Arena. Game 5 is scheduled for Tuesday, with a 7:30 p.m. tipoff

