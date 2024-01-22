Cade Cunningham Injury Update: Pistons star close to return vs Bucks (January 22)  

Cade Cunningham has missed the past six games for the Detroit Pistons. Cunningham's absence only worsened the Pistons' woeful season. However, they got a win against the Washington Wizards without their best player on Jan. 15.

Cunningham has averaged a career-high 22.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 7.3 assists on 44.9% shooting, including 33.5% from 3 and 87.0% from the free-throw line in 36 games.

The Pistons are 4-38 now but could improve over the next few games after the improved play of some of Cunningham's teammates. Veterans Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks have played well. At the same time, the Pistons have also acquired Danillo Galinari and Mike Muscala, who could provide decent minutes next to Cunningham once he returns.

Cade Cunningham injury update vs. Bucks

Cade Cunningham could return for the Detroit Pistons on Monday against the Milwaukee Bucks. The former No. 1 pick is listed as doubtful and will likely be a game-time decision. Cunningham has missed six games this year, all during his recent injury absence since Jan. 9.

What happened to Cade Cunningham?

Cunningham injured himself during the Pistons' Jan. 8 131-114 loss to the Denver Nuggets. He played 11 minutes that game before sustaining a knee strain. Cunningham avoided a serious injury. He was expected to miss a 'few games.' Several reports on Jan. 20 said he could be out for at least eight days.

However, the former No. 1 pick has a positive update ahead of Monday's Bucks-Pistons game. Cunningham hasn't had any injuries earlier this season.

When will Cade Cunningham return?

Cunningham is doubtful to play, which means he's likely to miss the game against the Bucks. He could be back against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday or the Washington Wizards on Friday if he doesn't return. Cunningham was firing on all cylinders before his unfortunate injury.

In 10 games before his injury against the Nuggets, Cunningham averaged 28.7 ppg, 4.4 rpg and 8.1 apg, shooting at an impressive 53/37/85 clip. The Pistons only got a 28-game losing streak-ending win over the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 30 in that stretch, but they looked promising in most games because of Cunningham's clinical effort.

With other players showing signs of form, the Pistons will hope Cade Cunningham doesn't take too long to find his rhythm. Detroit could have a solid chance to record some wins and break out of its near-season-long slump. The games against the Hornets and Wizards are winnable for the Pistons, so Cunningham being available for those games could be great for them.

