Cade Cunningham injury update: Why is he out and when can he return to playing for Detroit Pistons?

As the 2021-22 NBA season gets underway, it's always an exciting time to see the incoming class of hyped draft picks. This year, basketball fans around the world will be excited to see what first overall selection Cade Cunningham can do on the court. Unfortunately for the Detroit Pistons, Cunningham has yet to make his official NBA appearance, as he's been out since the beginning of training camp.

The team is calling it a "minor ankle sprain" and it's been something that has kept the talented point guard out for the last three weeks. That also meant that Cunningham didn't participate in any of the team's preseason games. GM Troy Weaver recently gave an update on Cunningham's status and it looks as if the team isn't going to rush him back any time soon.

"He’s pretty much day to day, but we need to ramp him up and get some conditioning going and get him acclimated to going full speed at five-on-five," Weaver said on the "Stoney & Jansen Show" on WXYT-FM 97.1 The Ticket. "Hopefully we’ll get him back sooner than later, but I would anticipate hopefully seeing him when we get back off the road."

When Could Cade Cunningham Make his Appearance?

Expect to see Cade Cunningham make his debut in front of Detroit Pistons fans

Basketball fans everywhere want to see the hyped rookie make his NBA debut. It's an intelligent decision by the Pistons organization not to rush Cunningham back into action. It's going to be a long season and there's no need to try and force the issue. As hinted in the quote above, it looks as if Troy Weaver has given us an idea of when we could possibly see Cunningham back on the NBA floor. After the Pistons' home opener against the Chicago Bulls, the team is now expected to go on the road for three games before eventually playing the Orlando Magic at home on October 30th. If the team is set on Cunningham missing the upcoming road trip, it looks as if that game against the Magic could be an opportunity for us to get our first look at Cade Cunningham in a Pistons uniform.

If Cade isn't ready by then, the Pistons will begin a three-game homestand on November 2nd, starting with the Milwaukee Bucks. It would be the most realistic opportunity for Cunningham to showcase his talents to the home fans. There's no doubt Cunningham has the potential to create some serious buzz once he steps on the floor. The 6'8" floor general was electric during his only year at Oklahoma State, as he went on to average 20.1 points per game and then eventually began to turn heads with his playing during the Summer League in Las Vegas. For basketball fans all across the world, all we can do is wait patiently until the potential superstar finally makes his appearance in an NBA game.

