Cade Cunningham Stats Tonight: How did Pistons superstar fare against New York Knicks? (Apr. 21) | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 2

Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons got another shot at the New York Knicks on Monday. After wilting late in Game 1 to allow the home team to win 123-112, the young Pistons try to do better in the rematch. Cunningham hoped to tie the series before it will shift to Detroit for Games 3 and 4.

Cunningham stood out on both ends to push the Pistons to a 25-18 lead after one quarter. He scored eight points and ran the offense that had the Knicks reeling early on.

The first-time All-Star was even more aggressive in the second quarter. He went 3-for-5, including 1-for-2 from behind the arc. The Pistons badly needed the star guard's production as the Knicks closed the gap to 55-49 at halftime.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Cade Cunningham 20 7 0 1 0 4 7-12 1-2 5-6 +6

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

