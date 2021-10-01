Cade Cunningham vs Killian Hayes: Who can be the primary ball handler for Detroit Pistons in the 2021-22 NBA season?

After the Detroit Pistons selected Cade Cunningham with the first overall selection in the 2021 NBA draft, many thought the former Oklahoma State product would be the primary ball handler during his rookie season. But it looks as if that might necessarily be the case. After spending a notable amount of time running the offense in Las Vegas in the Summer League, it looks as if Killian Hayes has continued to be the man in charge in camp.

Omari Sankofa II @omarisankofa Dwane Casey said Killian Hayes is leading the team in assists during camp so far. He's had the ball in his hands more than Cunningham so far. "I love the way he's pushing the pace." Dwane Casey said Killian Hayes is leading the team in assists during camp so far. He's had the ball in his hands more than Cunningham so far. "I love the way he's pushing the pace."

The Detroit Pistons have been one of the most active teams in the NBA over the last several years when it comes to bringing in talent. After hiring GM Troy Weaver, the Pistons front office went to work during their "re-build" with the goal of slowly turning this team around. That was until the Pistons all of a sudden had a sensational 2020 draft haul that brought in the likes of Isaiah Stewart, Saddiq Bey, and Killian Hayes.

The selection of Killian Hayes is still under further review. After dealing with some nagging injuries throughout his rookie year, Hayes looks to be a player poised to take a step forward with a full NBA offseason. But after selecting one of the most hyped college prospects in recent years in Cade Cunningham, it raises some interesting questions as to who can be the best floor general for this young Detroit Pistons roster.

The Case for Killian Hayes

Killian Hayes could be poised for a big second year

After rising throughout the predraft process in 2020, the Detroit Pistons invested their seventh overall selection in the former international point guard. Killian Hayes had quickly generated some buzz with his offensive upside, even generating some generous "James Harden" comparisons. The problem is that the point guard position is arguably the most difficult position to transition to in the NBA. Hayes showed some brief flashes throughout his rookie year, but he would only play in a total of 26 games after dealing with an injury. While Hayes does have some impressive decision-making to his game as a playmaker, he also struggles when it comes to taking care of the ball. Although he played in just 26 games, Hayes went on to average 3.2 turnovers per game, the most by any rookie in the 2020 class.

With a full offseason under his belt, as well as getting to spend some time playing in Las Vegas at Summer League, Hayes could be poised to take a step forward in his second season. Detroit could be intrigued by the idea of not needing Hayes to carry the load offensively when it comes to scoring. Maybe that could take some pressure off, which might be the best thing for the 20-year-old point guard.

The Case for Cade Cunningham

Cade Cunningham should have the Pistons ready to roll

Coming into the 2021 NBA draft, no prospect had as much hype as former Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham. It was well deserved, as the 6'8" floor general was a monster on both sides of the ball during his only year in college. After Detroit won the NBA lottery, it quickly became obvious that Cunningham would be the selection. Fast forward to Summer League in Las Vegas, and Cade quickly let everyone know that he was going to be the real deal in the league. Cunningham impressed during his three games in Las Vegas, going on to average 18.7 points per game while shooting 50.0% from downtown. But the most interesting development was how often the Pistons played Cunningham off the ball.

NBA UK @NBAUK The best of #1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Cade Cunningham, at Summer League 👀 The best of #1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Cade Cunningham, at Summer League 👀 https://t.co/PrxeW5L0Il

It's an interesting development with the Pistons, as many thought Cunningham would run the offense with Killian Hayes becoming an off-the-ball type of weapon. From early indications, it seems as if Detroit has the opposite idea. It's still early, and the Pistons could simply just be trying to experiment with both players learning both "roles," but it seems as if the Pistons would be wise to let Cunningham take over control of the offense. Some might question why Cunningham only averaged 2.3 assists per game in college, but it's always important to remember that stats don't always tell the entire truth. Cunningham has a rare combination of size and feel for the game at 6'8". There's a serious chance his assists numbers could take off surrounded by better talent.

It will be closely monitored as the NBA season gets underway in Detroit. While Killian Hayes looks to have the early edge as someone who could run the offense for Detroit, don't be surprised if Cade Cunningham quickly enters the conversation as the man in charge.

