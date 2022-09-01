"Cali sun done healed bro", "Sir, this is a YMCA" - Fans send in hysterical reactions to John Wall's hyped comments during a scrimmage

After two years of being on and off the court, John Wall will return to action with the LA Clippers this upcoming season. With Wall going off during a scrimmage, NBA fans took note of the guard's energy by sending in their reactions.

John Wall is regarded as one of the most explosive and exciting point guards in recent history. Unfortunately, the guard has missed a significant amount of basketball due to injury.

Having been sidelined from the game for a large part of the last few seasons, Wall is due to make his return to the game after signing a two-year deal with the LA Clippers.

Videos of Wall training with his teammates Paul George and Kawhi Leonard have been commonplace on the internet. However, a recent video of Wall hooping during an open run garnered particular attention.

The Clippers guard was seen visibly getting hyped up with each play. Proclaiming that he was 'back' after a corner three-pointer, Wall extended talk trash with each bucket he got.

Watching Wall back in action has certainly been a welcome sight for fans. However, given his injury history, fans were ruthless when reacting to his proclamation.

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:

WilshooT @WilshootYt @Ballislife @JohnWall Some people won’t understand but bro went through a lot personally in two years to get back so I see a monster season from him @Ballislife @JohnWall Some people won’t understand but bro went through a lot personally in two years to get back so I see a monster season from him

Teiva D. Green @duprcharleshen1 @Ballislife @JohnWall Can't wait to see Clippers this year and Wall especialy cause I like him!! On paper, this team could be a problem if everyone is okay, no injuries. @Ballislife @JohnWall Can't wait to see Clippers this year and Wall especialy cause I like him!! On paper, this team could be a problem if everyone is okay, no injuries.

Josh Raphael @jraphreports @Ballislife @JohnWall ohhhh mannn if the clippers get pro am john wall they might just make some noise in the west @Ballislife @JohnWall ohhhh mannn if the clippers get pro am john wall they might just make some noise in the west

Mar 🌊 @chillsawman @Ballislife @JohnWall Damn I love John Wall but cmon man at least wait to an actual NBA game lmao @Ballislife @JohnWall Damn I love John Wall but cmon man at least wait to an actual NBA game lmao

brendan @CanIBizzOnU @Ballislife @JohnWall He could barely dunk in that KD Kyrie Harden scrimmage @Ballislife @JohnWall He could barely dunk in that KD Kyrie Harden scrimmage

BrickBoy @BrickBoyShots @Ballislife @JohnWall This clip getting spammed like crazy as soon as he gets hurt @Ballislife @JohnWall This clip getting spammed like crazy as soon as he gets hurt

DRESELFMADE💯‼️ @andre_dudley @Ballislife @JohnWall Ain’t gone do none of dis during da season watch 🤣 @Ballislife @JohnWall Ain’t gone do none of dis during da season watch 🤣

Although fans were fairly merciless in reacting to Wall's in-game chatter, the majority of fans look forward to his return.

Wall's addition has certainly made a huge difference to the Clippers. But how important will John Wall be to their title aspirations?

Can John Wall turn the LA Clippers into title contenders?

John Wall looks on at the game from the sidelines

The Clippers made very few moves in the offseason. However, the quality of these moves matters quite a lot. By signing John Wall to a $13.2 million deal for two years, the Clippers practically got the former superstar for nothing.

John Wall agrees to a two-year $13.2 million contract with the Clippers, Klutch Sports announced. Official ✍️John Wall agrees to a two-year $13.2 million contract with the Clippers, Klutch Sports announced. https://t.co/ywhjKk1Koi

Adding John Wall to the roster has no major downside. Although the Clippers will hope to see the superstar in good health, given the value of his contract, the team won't suffer much.

The potential rewards far outweigh the risks. Wall adds significant depth to the team's backcourt. With Wall and Reggie Jackson competing for the starting point guard spot, the team may benefit from positive competition.

Given the state of the Clippers' roster last season, Ty Lue did a tremendous job of keeping the boat afloat. With the return of their superstar duo, the team could also reach new heights with Wall also on the roster.

While it would be a bit of a reach to consider Wall as the missing piece to the Clippers 'Big Three', he certainly ticks a lot of boxes. Acting as a solid playmaker who can consistently push the tempo, the Clippers have the necessary depth to compete for the title this season.

