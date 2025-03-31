"Called them all bums": NBA fans stunned as LeBron James takes bold credit for leading 2007 Cavs to NBA Finals

At the age of 22, LeBron James was able to lead what many considered a sub-par supporting cast to the NBA Finals. Looking back on that experience in his career, fans were left in splits following his comments on his old team.

Ad

Earlier this month, LeBron announced that he is re-entering the world of podcasting. He's bringing back his Mind The Game show, but JJ Redick will no longer be his co-host. Instead, he'll be breaking down all things basketball with former NBA MVP Steve Nash.

Ahead of the show's return, a teaser clip was posted on Mind the Game's official social media account. It featured a quick snippet of LeBron James talking about Luka Doncic and his ability to increase the confidence of those around them. While on the topic, he brought up himself doing something similar for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2007.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I don't go to the NBA Finals in 2006 with that team if I'm not able to make them believe they're greater than what they are," LeBron said.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Following this strong remark, fans rushed to social media to give their thoughts on the bold comment.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Other fans bashed him for making what they felt was a very narcissistic remark.

"This guy is full of himself," one fan said.

"Diminish others to boost himself up. Rinse and repeat." another fan said.

"Lmaooooo dawg he on one now," said one fan.

While LeBron did get the Cavs to the finals that year, the series itself did not go well for them. Facing off against Tim Duncan and the San Antonio Spurs, Cleveland ended up being swept in four games.

Ad

LeBron James is still in awe that 2007 Cavaliers reached the NBA Finals

These remarks are the second time that LeBron James has brought up this Cavaliers team in the past few weeks. The first instance came during his tell-all interview on the Pat McAfee Show.

LeBron covered so many topics during his appearance on the show that it was tough to keep up. Among the countless topics he touched on was the 2007 Cavs and their improbably run to the NBA Finals. Almost 20 years later, the LA Lakers star still can't believe they were able to pull it off.

Ad

“You look back at our roster and you’re like, What the hell? How is that possible," LeBron said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Led by a young LeBron James, Cleveland won 50 games in the regular season that year. It's also worth noting that the ascending superstar was the only player on the roster to average over 15 points per game that year.

Aside from LeBron, other notable members of the '07 Cavs included Larry Hughes, Drew Gooden and Zydrunas Ilgauskas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback