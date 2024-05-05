"Calling stare downs but not finger guns?": Kendrick Perkins blasts refs over questionable decisions on Jamal Murray's celebration

ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins reacted to the questionable decision of not giving a technical to Jamal Murray for his finger-gun celebration in Game 1 of the Denver Nuggets' Western Conference semifinal showdown with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday.

The one-time league champion contended that if players are reprimanded with a technical for staring down at opponents after making a great play, finger guns should be as well.

Perkins took his dismay on the referees to social media, tweeting:

"So we're calling stare downs but not finger guns?"

It's the same sentiment that Basketball Hall-of-Famer Reggie Miller, who was calling the game for TNT, had.

The Indiana Pacers great reacted to Jamal Murray doing the finger gun celebration in the direction of Karl-Anthony Towns after hitting a tough 3-pointer and getting fouled at the same time by the Timberwolves big man early in the fourth quarter.

The play came after Minnesota All-Star guard Anthony Edwards was given a technical for staring down at Denver's Reggie Jackson after making a basket late in the third canto.

Miller said:

"You see what my problem is? Why is it not a taunting technical foul if you call the stare-down? If you call technical foul on a stare-down on one end, why is it not a technical foul on Jamal Murray?"

The Timberwolves, though, had the last laugh, as they snatched Game 1 in Denver, 106-99, thanks to Edwards' career playoff-high of 43 points and the fourth-quarter explosion of NBA Sixth Man of the Year winner Naz Reid.

Nuggets coach laments Jamal Murray's shooting struggles in Game 1 against Timberwolves

Denver Nuggets coach Mike Malone lamented the shooting struggles of Jamal Murray in Game 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday.

It was, however, something he expected, as the starting point guard was not able to do much in practice, as he's dealing with calf issues.

The 27-year-old former Kentucky standout had 17 points, all in the second half, but went 6-of-14 from the field, as the Nuggets saw the Timberwolves steal the series-opener on the road.

Denver coach Malone highlighted it during ther post-game interview, just as he gave credit to Minnesota's defense. The coach said:

"(Jamal) couldn't make a shot."

With Murray not his usual self on offense, Nikola Jokic led the charge for the defending champions. He finished with 32 points, nine assists, eight rebounds and three steals in 41 minutes on the floor.

Michael Porter Jr. had 20 points, going 4-of-7 from the 3. Aaron Gordon had nine points and six assists, while Christian Braun had seven points.

The Nuggets will look to bounce back in Game 2 on Monday, which is also in Denver.