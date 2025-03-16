Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors took on the New York Knicks on Saturday night. Green and Knicks superstar Karl-Anthony Towns were involved in an altercation on the court.

In one of the plays early in the second quarter, Draymond was guarding KAT. Towns fumbled the ball out of bounds as the Warriors veteran heavily clamped him. The veteran called him "soft" after the successful defensive play.

Fans on social media couldn't help but express their thoughts on Green's behavior towards Towns. Here's what some said on X, formerly Twitter:

"Lol calls someone soft as he is getting cooked"

"Yes and then he turned around and whined to the refs after getting trucked by OG 🤣"

Here are other reactions on X:

"Yes he makes one basic defensive play and starts talking like he’s Larry Bird," one said.

"KAT was supposed to let his play do the talking and shut Draymond up but he let Draymond get to him," another said.

"I would support a towns multiple game suspension if he just knocked that 🤡 out," one tweeted.

"Yes and KAT should violate the rest of the game," another said.

Karl-Anthony Towns outplays Draymond Green in the first half

It was a close matchup in the first two quarters. Doing most of the work to defend the Warriors' home court was Steph Curry. Helping him was his long-time teammate, Draymond Green.

Curry added 11 points, four assists and two rebounds as they secured a four-point 54-50 first-half lead. As for Green, he contributed eight points, one assist, one rebound and one steal.

Aside from providing his numbers, Green also contributed his best weapon in the game, and that's getting under the skin of his opponents.

Green got physical with Karl-Anthony Towns in the first half. While Draymond did get some stops, KAT outplayed the Warriors veteran. Towns put up 11 points, six rebounds and two assists as he and the Knicks tried to keep the game within reach.

With the way things went in the first half, the second half could have an interesting turn of events. Four Knicks players are already in double figures, while the Warriors only have Curry in double figures.

