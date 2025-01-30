“Calm down, Slender Man” - NBA fans shocked at Victor Wembanyama’s rage after near-scuffle with Ivica Zubac

San Antonio Spurs star big man Victor Wembanyama nearly engaged in a scuffle with LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac during Wednesday's 128-116 home loss. The slender, 7-foot-3 Wembanyama's apparent aggression elicited disbelief among NBA fans.

With 4:44 remaining in the third quarter, Spurs forward Harrison Barnes drilled a corner 3-pointer on a fast break. Seemingly anticipating a miss, Zubac shoved Wembanyama from behind as the two battled for rebounding positioning while running up the court.

Wembanyama tumbled to the ground on the baseline before promptly springing back up and charging at the 7-foot, 240-pound veteran during the ensuing timeout. However, the standout sophomore was held back by his coaches and teammates, who successfully diffused the situation, resulting in no technical fouls being assessed.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

While Wembanyama and Zubac didn't engage in a skirmish, the play still generated buzz on X/Twitter. Many fans quipped about Wembanyama's prospects of winning a fight against Zubac, with several taking jabs at the French phenom's slim build.

"Bro looked like the hangman dudes we used to draw in middle school," @moludotsol said.

"(What's) Wemby gonna do with those spaghetti arms?" @Clippers_AU wrote.

"calm down, Slender Man," @tmfilly said.

"Don't let his blocks fool you ... he can't bang with these big, strong centers in the NBA," @YeeNation89 wrote.

"He acted like he was going to do something. As soon as a hand touched him, he stopped moving," @PhoenixSheWrote said.

"That's that 'get up aggressively and hold me back run.' He wasn't going to do anything for real," @B1ackSchefter wrote.

Victor Wembanyama and Ivica Zubac make up following near-dust-up

While Victor Wembanyama got caught up in the heat of the moment on Wednesday, he and Ivica Zubac later made up.

The big men were spotted embracing and chatting it up after the game, appearing to leave any hard feelings behind them.

Expand Tweet

While Zubac's Clippers secured a 12-point road victory, both players delivered standout performances.

Wembanyama tallied 23 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, two steals, three blocks and three 3-pointers, shooting 50.0%.

Meanwhile, Zubac recorded 21 points, 22 rebounds, three assists and a steal, shooting 50.0%. He was one of four LA players to cross the 20-point threshold, led by superstar forward Kawhi Leonard and veteran wing Norman Powell's game-high 27-point showings.

Also Read: "Like a baby giraffe" - NBA Reddit amazed by Victor Wembanyama's outrageous highlights as a kid

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback