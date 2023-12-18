"Calm yo a** down": Josh Hart shuts down Knicks comparisons with Washington Commanders following NFC East team's loss

Josh Hart recently tweeted about the NFL's Washington Commanders losing to the Los Angeles Rams 28-20 on Sunday. The New York Knicks guard suggested that the Commanders, who are 4-10, tank for better draft picks instead of trying to win this season.The tweet backfired as a fan responded with the same sentiments towards the Knicks, implying that New York, which is 14-11, should do the same.

Hart apparently didn't appreciate the response and told off the fan.

"Calm yo a** down we 20 games in," Hart tweeted. "We’ll be fine."

The Knicks are sixth in the Eastern Conference and on track to replicate last season's success when they went 47-35 and secured the fifth seed in the playoffs.

Can Josh Hart and the Knicks beat the Lakers on Monday?

The New York Knicks are scheduled to face the LA Lakers (15-11) on Monday night and going up against the In-Season Tournament champions could be a tall order. Both teams have found their groove this season, which should make this matchup more interesting.

Looking at how both teams have performed recently, LA and New York are both trying to get back in the win column. The Lakers have dropped two of their last three games after winning the first IST title game on Dec. 9. Among those losses was a 129-115 loss to the San Antonio Spurs, who snapped an 18-game losing streak.

The Knicks, on the other hand, are 2-4 in their last six games. They lost 144-122 to the LA Clippers on Saturday as their defensive problems reappeared.

With the teams trying to get back on a roll, a competitive battle is expected in the Crypto.com arena.