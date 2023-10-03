Cam Johnson explains how JJ Redick's well-trained shooting form allows him a rare advantage: "You allowed the process to happen"

Cam Johnson is widely regarded as one of the best long-distance snipers in the NBA right now. The Brooklyn Nets wing has immaculate form and his ability to shoot while also being a contributor to defense has made him one of the most coveted 3 and D wings in the league.

While talking basketball with JJ Redick on The Old Man and the Three, Johnson described how the host himself was a key influence on Johnson's shooting form. Redick, as all NBA fans can attest, was a league-renowned terror from behind the three-point line. The former Clippers star had a 41.5% shooting clip from range for the duration of his entire career, an incredible record indeed.

Johnson may not be as proficient, averaging merely 39.3% for his career, but his volume and ability to go absolutely flaming hot have gotten him the bag. But Johnson isn't one to keep his secrets to himself and revealed exactly how JJ Redick's peculiar style of shooting was an act of education for him.

"It's the squaring off shoulders. So anytime you're going left, it's just so easy to turn that lead shoulder. But when you're going right, the shoulder, the arm that's shooting the ball is actively away from the hoop. So, then you have to rotate in order to square it with the hoop while maintaining speed" said Johnson, about Redick's shooting form.

"So the thing that I think you you have mastered, and I'm sure you are very conscious of this is that you allowed the process to happen" described Johnson of how Redick separated himself from the rest when it came to shooting proficiency"

Johnson's study is as thorough as it gets when analyzing a shooting motion. To identify an individual to idolize and mimic the possibilities of why they are so good at what they do is certainly a great way to master the art of basketball.

"I wouldn't recommend teaching people how to do this" responded Redick to Cam Johnson

JJ Redick advised students of the game to not teach the art of shooting in his style

JJ Redick might be a humble man, but he has no need to be modest about his craft in the art of shooting, and that is indeed how he conducts himself when praised by Johnson. Redick responded to Cam Johnson by making it very clear that his way of doing it was a tough way and not for the layman.

"I wouldn't recommend teaching people how to do this. This is not something you teach a 10-year old" responded JJ Redick to Cam Johnson's detailed dissection of his shooting form.

Redick implies, with Cam Johnson in agreement, that the shooting form which the former Clipper perfected is more of a knack or a cliche "thing that just cannot be taught". The numbers tell the same story, so why disagree?