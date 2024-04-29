Cam Reddish latest injury update: Lakers forward’s availability for NBA Playoffs 2024 explored

Cam Reddish is listed as out for the Los Angeles Lakers Game 5 matchup against the defending champion Denver Nuggets due to an ankle injury. The game tips off at 10 pm ET from Denver on Monday. With the Nuggets holding a 3-1 series lead, they could close out the series with a win. The Lakers' depth will be harmed with Reddish out.

The Lakers will also be without forward Jarred Vanderbilt in Game 5. He was listed as questionable but is unlikely to play as he continues to deal with a foot injury.

The two Lakers' stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis are also on the injury report. Davis is listed with a wrist injury and James is listed with an ankle injury. Both players are probable and likely to play.

There is almost no way both players will not start this one. The Lakers are fighting to extend their season and need big games from both.

On the flip side, the Nuggets are relatively healthy. However, they could suffer a huge blow to their point guards. Jamal Murray is likely to play but is listed as questionable with a left calf strain. No Murray would be a huge advantage for the Lakers. Denver was 13-10 without Murray this season.

The Lakers took Game 4 to extend the series after losing ten straight to the Nuggets across two seasons. LA are heavy +7.5 underdogs in Game 5. It would be a shocking win if the Lakers can pull off the win.

The Lakers have led for most of the series. They have led for 136.5 of the 192 minutes in this series thus far.

Darvin Ham may have found something in Game 4 as the Lakers' defense was more effective at slowing down Jamal Murray and the surrounding cast around Nikola Jokic. They will also hope Denver goes cold from 3-point range once again after they went 9-of-30 in Game 4.

How have the Lakers fared without Cam Reddish?

Cam Reddish has been out since April 9 with his ankle injury. The Lakers are down 3-1 in the series without Reddish.

LA has found success despite missing Reddish as a player off the bench. They are 20-14 this season without Reddish in the lineup.

Cam Reddish has averaged 5.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game this season. He did not have a huge impact on the team at most times. He has been used as more of a defensive wing than having a huge offensive impact.

Cam Reddish scored in double figures nine times this season. He had a season-high 18 points in a win against the Portland Trail Blazers on November 12. Reddish could have provided another rebounder and defensive body to give the Lakers some depth in the altitude of Denver but will not be missed on the offensive end.

