Cam Reddish is “worth a flyer” for the LA Lakers - NBA analyst sees potential in low-risk signing 

Free agent forward Cam Reddish has agreed to a two-year deal with the LA Lakers worth $4.6 million. Signing a young player with great potential to a minimum contract is a low-risk, high-reward situation for the team.

Clutch Points writer Michael Corvo said that signing Reddish was a smart piece of business:

"He's worth a flyer for the Lakers — if for nothing else than to once again prove themselves as a destination for young players looking to turn around their careers."

Reddish is best known for playing alongside fellow top-3 recruits RJ Barrett and Zion Williamson for one season at Duke. All three freshmen became top-10 picks in the 2019 NBA draft.

Williamson was the top pick (New Orleans Pelicans) and Barrett went third overall to the New York Knicks. Reddish would up being drafted by the Atlanta Hawks 10th overall that year.

Reddish played just 118 games with the Hawks before being traded to the Knicks in 2022. He was traded again a year later to the Portland Trail Blazers.

In 173 career games, Reddish has averaged 10.3 points and assists per game, so will be looking to reignite his career in LA.

Should the LA Lakers have taken a chance on Cam Reddish?

Michael Corvo wrote that the Lakers have been interested in Cam Reddish since the 2019 draft, which certainly bodes well for his confidence:

"The Lakers giving Reddish a shot should not surprise anybody who closely follows the team. Before the 2019 NBA Draft, Reddish said pretty much “everybody” associated with the Lakers met with him. Rumors connecting him to Los Angeles have swirled around trade deadlines and continued into this free-agency period."

Now that he's finally heading to LA, have the Lakers made the right decision? The answer is yes.

At 6-foot-7 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan, Cam Reddish possesses the physical tools needed to become an elite NBA wing defender. If he can improve his shooting (39.9 percent from the field and 32.2 from beyond the arc), he could morph into a quality 3-and-D guy.

Reddish obviously hasn't developed into a superstar so far, but it isn't fair to label him a bust just yet. He's only 23 years old and has time to reach his potential.

The Lakers' dynamic duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis needs to be surrounded by solid role players. The team has a terrific supporting cast that includes guys like Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and D'Angelo Russell. Maybe Cam Reddish can help out next season as well.

