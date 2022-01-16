"Kevin's my guy, so I don't want to see my guy go down" - Brooklyn Nets Rookie Cam Thomas talks about Kevin Durant's unfortunate injury against the New Orleans Pelicans

Rookie Cam Thomas of the Brooklyn Nets showed some concern for teammate Kevin Durant in a post-game interview after their 120-105 win against the New Orleans Pelicans. Durant left the floor limping with a sprained left knee. He played only 12 minutes, logging 12 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists.

The injury occurred midway through the second quarter when the Nets' Bruce Brown lost his balance after being pushed-off by Pelicans forward Herbert Jones and fell on Durant's knee. Brooklyn held off New Orleans and won by a 15-point margin at home.

Nets Videos @SNYNets Cam Thomas on Kevin Durant's injury:



"It's unfortunate. Kevin's my guy, so I don't want to see my guy go down. I'll probably call and see what happened." Cam Thomas on Kevin Durant's injury:"It's unfortunate. Kevin's my guy, so I don't want to see my guy go down. I'll probably call and see what happened." https://t.co/2MgKK0EaAZ

Cam Thomas, who has seen his minutes increase lately, stepped up once again by recording 20 points and 6 rebounds in 35 minutes. In a post-game interview, Thomas threw light on what Kevin Durant getting injured means, saying:

“Yeah, it’s unfortunate, you know. Kevin’s my guy, so I don’t wanna see my guy go down. So I’ll probably call and see what happened.”

Cam Thomas and Kevin Durant have quite a relationship. Reportedly playing a lot of 1-on-1 in practice, according to teammate DeAndre’ Bembry, Thomas is on the receiving end of a lot of trash-talking from James Harden and Durant. Thomas even opened up about it in an interview, jokingly, saying:

“Me and K.D. just be trash-talking about our scoring abilities because I say I’m a better scorer at my age than he was and he doesn’t believe that. He never wants to play me 1-on-1. We play 1-on-1 in shootarounds all of the time, post-ups — I beat him. Don’t tell him that.”

Kevin Durant getting injured at this stage of the season is not what the Nets need. The superstar will undergo an MRI to determine the seriousness of the injury. The team will be hoping that it isn’t too severe, or else it could be a repeat of the previous season where the “Big-Three” hardly got any playing time together. Cam Thomas went on to add, saying:

“I think he’s fine. But, you don’t wanna see somebody get hurt – and plus it’s Kevin, he’s like my brother. So, I don’t wanna see him down, hurt, out for no games; so I’ll call and check on him.”

Kevin Durant missing a few games could work in the Brooklyn Nets’ favor

Durant has helped the Brooklyn Nets to a 27-15 record, holding on to second place in the Eastern Conference standings. He’s the league’s leading scorer, averaging 29.3 points per game to go along with 7.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists. His contribution to the Brooklyn Nets has been significant.

NBA @NBA CAM THOMAS WINS IT IN OVERTIME FOR THE @BrooklynNets CAM THOMAS WINS IT IN OVERTIME FOR THE @BrooklynNets! https://t.co/SdaJiY8bz1

Also Read Article Continues below

Brooklyn's next four games will be on the road and this may give them some hope knowing that they won't be down to just one superstar. Kyrie Irving will be eligible to play, giving James Harden some much-needed support as the Nets try to win games in Kevin Durant's absence. Until there is clarity on the seriousness of Durant's injury, the youngster Thomas will also get a chance to step up and cover for Durant’s scoring.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra