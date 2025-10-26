  • home icon
  "Came back with a cannon" - $105 billion Worth Sports Giant Hypes Victor Wembanyama's Logo Bomb After Double Monstrous Block vs Nets

"Came back with a cannon" - $105 billion Worth Sports Giant Hypes Victor Wembanyama's Logo Bomb After Double Monstrous Block vs Nets

By Avi Shravan
Modified Oct 26, 2025 23:08 GMT
NBA: Brooklyn Nets at San Antonio Spurs - Source: Imagn
$105 billion Worth Sports Giant Hypes Victor Wembanyama's Logo Bomb After Double Monstrous Block vs Nets. (Image Source: Imagn)

Victor Wembanyama is breaking expectations and hopes with his thunderous performances this season. The San Antonio Spurs star is in his third season in the league, and he has been an absolute force for every team that has faced him.

Whether it be blocks, dunks, handles, or long-range threes, the Alien is doing it all. On Saturday, the Spurs secured a 107-118 win over the Brooklyn Nets. Wemby scored 31-points in the game while displaying both elite defense and offense.

On Sunday, Nike basketball, who, according to stockanalysis.com, have a worth of $105 billion, shared a video on their X account, praising the Spurs star. The clip featured an exceptional play from Wembanyama, where the alien blocked two shot attempts from the Nets, collected the rebounds, and sunk in a logo 3-point shot in transition.

Nike penned their praise for their brand ambassador in the post's caption.

"Came down from the mountains. Came back with a cannon," Nike Basketball wrote.
The Spurs command a positive 3-0 lead early in the season. Victor Wembanyama is averaging 34.5 points, 13.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 6.0 blocks on 63.6% shooting from the field. If the Alien continued to deliver on the same level for the entire season, there is a high chance that he might win the MVP award.

Nike hype up Victor Wembanyama's rookie teammate with a subtle throwback to the Spurs star

After sharing Victor Wembanyama's ridiculous play against the Nets, Nike hyped up Spurs rookie Dylan Harper. They posted their opinion on Harper on their X account, while giving a subtle shoutout to the alien.

"A rook in San Antonio putting the league on notice. Again. @dy1anharper," the tweet read.
The "Again" on the post referred to Wembanyama's rookie campaign with the Spurs. San Antonio drafted their star big man as the first pick in the 2023 draft. Even though the San Antonio had a terrible run as a team that season, the Alien lived up to the hype surrounding him.

Victor Wembanyama delivered on the expectations and won the Rookie of the Year award. This season, Dylan Harper is doing the same. The second overall pick in the 2025 draft is drawing eyes to his game, thanks to his synergy with the Alien.

Harper is averaging 14.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game on 38.5% shooting from the field. He is currently one of the early favorites to win the Rookie of the Year award.

Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

Edited by Avi Shravan
