"Came back after Celtics humiliation ritual game" - Andrew Wiggins' comeback after facing personal issues has Warriors fans buzzing

Andrew Wiggins is coming back for the Golden State Warriors. NBA reporters Shams Charania and Anthony Slater reported the news that Wiggins is set to return to team activities this week. He was out due to a serious family matter and missed the last four games.

Wiggins has only missed nine games this season after missing most of last season and is averaging 12.7 points per game this season.

Andrew Wiggins’ looming return had NBA fans buzzing. Many made jokes that the team demanded his return after their embarrassing 140-88 loss to the Boston Celtics. The Twitter trolls were in full force.

“They told his a** to come back after that Celtics humiliation ritual game,” one fan wrote.

This fan was not the only one to make a joke about the Warriors' blowout loss. Many jumped in on social media to troll the Warriors once the news dropped. Check out the social media reaction.

Can Andrew Wiggins and the Warriors make the playoffs?

Andrew Wiggins is coming back to the Golden State Warriors this week. The team is finally getting healthy as Chris Paul also recently returned to the lineup. Paul and Wiggins will bring much-needed depth to the Warriors rotation. Despite the embarrassing loss to the Celtics, the Warriors are trending upward.

They went 3-1 on their most recent road trip and have won six of their last eight, sitting four games over .500. They are 32-28 and comfortably in 10th place in the West.

The Warriors control the final play-in tournament spot. However, they seem poised to push for the top six or at least host a play-in game with the seventh or ninth seed. Golden State is 2.5 games back of sixth in the Western Conference.

They have 22 games remaining on their regular season schedule, with 12 on the road. Ten of those games are against teams under .500 and likely lottery-bound. The other 12 games are against certified playoff-contending teams.

The Golden State Warriors have one more lengthy road trip in late March and have to navigate a five-game Eastern swing. They begin in Minnesota before playing the Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Charlotte Hornets and San Antonio Spurs. Golden State plays the lowly Spurs three more times this season and may need to sweep all three to keep up their hopes for the top six.