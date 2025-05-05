Cameron Brink's brother makes his opinion on Steph Curry vs Anthony Edwards' matchup perfectly clear ahead of West semis 

Cameron Brink’s brother, Cy Brink, shared her thoughts on Steph Curry and Anthony Edwards’ upcoming matchup in the Western Conference semifinals. The Warriors punched their ticket to the West semis by beating the Houston Rockets 103-89 in Game 7 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves advanced on April 30 after eliminating the Lakers in five games. The Dubs will play against Minnesota in Game 1 of the semifinals on Tuesday. Ahead of the game, Cameron Brink’s brother, Cy, expressed his thoughts on the matchup:

“Twolves matchup will feed families (mine),” Cy wrote on Instagram.

Cameron Brink's brother's Instagram story on the Warriors' matchup against the Timberwolves

Widely regarded as one of the most exciting players in the league, Anthony Edwards is coming off eliminating LeBron James from the playoffs. Now, he will look to eliminate another legend, Steph Curry.

Curry and Edwards have been in fine form in the playoffs this year. Through seven games, Curry is averaging 24.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists, making 47% of his shots. Meanwhile, Edwards is recording 26.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists, shooting 42%.

Both players also have quite a support cast around them. Curry has Jimmy Butler, who's recording 18.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists in the playoffs this year. Edwards, meanwhile, will rely on Julius Randle, who was solid against the Lakers, recording 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

Steph Curry and Co. are 3-1 against Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves this season

Steph Curry and the Warriors met Edwards and his Timberwolves four times during the regular season. The Warriors won thrice with Curry scoring 30+ points in all three wins. It's also worth noting that all these games were played before the Warriors traded for Jimmy Butler in February.

So, Minnesota is yet to face the new-look Warriors team and get their first taste of Butler’s Golden State in the playoffs. While the Timberwolves struggled against the Dubs during the regular season, they will hope to fare better in the playoffs.

The Golden State Warriors take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 at Target Center on Tuesday.

