Cameron Brink's mom gives Steph Curry green light to "talk his talk" after crushing Houston again

Cameron Brink’s mother, Michelle Bain-Brink, gave Steph Curry the green light to "talk his talk" after his Golden State Warriors crushed the Houston Rockets in Game 7 on Sunday. Curry was subjected to much criticism on social media after Golden State had squandered a 3-1 lead and allowed Houston to force a Game 7.

However,, the Dubs rallied and dominated Game 7 from start to finish, winning 103-89. Curry recorded 22 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, while Butler was also key, finishing his night with 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

The most shocking display came from Buddy Hield, who recorded a game-high 33 points, going 9-for-11 from the 3-point line. With the Rockets eliminated, it marks the fifth time Curry knocked Houston out of the playoffs. Speaking to reporters after Game 7, Steph explained how he thinks the city of Houston looks at him:

“I’m a winner,” said Curry.

His response was just three words, but the sly grin Curry wore on his face was enough to convey his feelings. Cameron Brink’s mother gave Curry the green light to make more similar remarks.

“Talk your talk BGE!!!😂😂😍😍😍,” Michelle said.

Cameron Brink's mom's reply to Steph Curry

Steph Curry's fourth-quarter eruption helps Warriors take down Rockets in Game 7

Curry finished Sunday's Game 7 with 22 points, a total far below what's expected of Steph in elimination games. But the 37-year-old showed up when it mattered most, scoring 14 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter. Together with Buddy Hield, Curry made one clutch shot after another to take the game out of the Rockets' grasp.

Houston tried to mount a comeback off Amen Thompson's 24-point night. But they were eventually let down by their star Jalen Green, who only managed eight points on 3-for-8 shooting. Steph Curry and Co. will now focus on Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves after eliminating the Rockets.

Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Timberwolves will take place at Target Center on Tuesday. Edwards and Co. eliminated LeBron James and Luka Doncic to reach the semifinals and will now look to eliminate another legend.

