Cameron Brink's mother Michelle lauds Steph Curry's solid night with hilarious Elmo celebration 

By Michael Macasero
Modified Apr 02, 2025 07:07 GMT
Cameron Brink
Cameron Brink's mother, Michelle Bain-Brink, reacts to Steph Curry's 52-point masterclass against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday. [photo: @warriors/IG, @mbain1/IG]

Steph Curry gave basketball fans a show on Tuesday with a 52-point night against the Memphis Grizzlies. The two-time MVP hit 16-for-31 shots, including 12-for-20 from deep, adding 10 rebounds, eight assists and five steals. Curry’s masterclass dragged the Golden State Warriors to a closely fought 134-125 win on the road.

Cameron Brink’s mother, Michelle Bain-Brink, re-shared a post of Curry’s stats on Instagram and added a reaction:

Cameron Brink's mother reacts to Steph Curry's 52-point masterclass against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday. [photo: @mbain1/IG]

The mother of the LA Sparks forward added an on-fire Elmo, a popular Muppet character from the iconic children’s show, "Sesame Street" to her IG story. Elmo’s bright red color only emphasized Curry’s sizzling-hot night that pushed the Dubs to a much-needed win.

Cameron Brink has often hailed Curry following an impressive performance. Her mom did the same after the NBA All-Star almost single-handedly carried his team to the finish line.

Cameron Brink co-hosts a podcast with Steph Curry’s sister, Sydel Curry-Lee

In early January, Cameron Brink and Steph Curry’s sister, Sydel Curry-Lee, started a podcast, "Straight to Cam" which digs into topics like pop culture, dating gossip, social media trends, everyday struggles and Brink’s career in the WNBA.

The latest and 11th episode came out on Monday with the god sisters having the versatile NLE Choppa! as a guest. Curry-Lee, who is married to Damion Lee of the Phoenix Suns, is a content creator who often acts as the lead host. She and Brink have grown in their pet project as they move from one episode to another.

When "Straight to Cam" started, Brink and Curry-Lee chose several topics to open their podcast. They talked about strip clubs, platonic friendships and Steph Curry being a protective big brother.

The Golden State Warriors superstar is arguably the face of the NBA alongside LeBron James. Although he is a public figure, he mostly keeps a low profile in his private life. The conversation between Brink and Sydel sheds some light on Curry as a big brother behind the scenes.

The Dubs have a tough schedule to finish the regular season as they look to secure a playoff berth. Cameron Brink and Sydel Curry-Lee will likely have plenty to say if Curry continues his red-hot performance to close the regular season.

Edited by Veer Badani
