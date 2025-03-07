Cameron Brink shares heartfelt message to former Sparks guard for LGBTQ Sports Hall of Fame Induction

Cameron Brink has been one of the most popular WNBA players since she entered the league last season. Brink was having a phenomenal rookie season and appeared to be on her way to All-Rookie Honors before tragically tearing her ACL. She has been in rehab and is expected to make a recovery and suit up again for the Los Angeles Sparks in the 2025 WNBA season.

Ad

Last season, Brink had the chance to play with former WNBA All-Star Layshia Clarendon. Claredon was the first openly non-binary player to ever play in the WNBA and spent 11 seasons in the league before retiring in September 2024. Clarendon was recently inducted into the LGBTQ Sports Hall of Fame, which earned her a shoutout from Brink via her Instagram story.

"So proud of you ILY (I Love You)" Brink posted on Thursday.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cameron Brink shows love to Layshia Clarendon (Image via Instagram @cameronbrink22)

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Although Brink and Clarendon only played together for one season, it looks like they've built a lasting friendship.

Ad

"Big Hooty Energy" - Cameron Brink's Unrivaled team Lunar Owls BC shares video of Brink hyping up team on the sidelines

Cameron Brink was named as an Unrivaled wildcard in December 2024 before the start of the inaugural season in January. Brink is signed to Lunar Owls BC; however, due to the, Brink is not expected to suit up for the Lunar Owls until the 2026 Unrivaled season.

Ad

However, she was present to cheer for her team. Cameron Brink was seen on the Lunar Owls bench for their game on Monday against Phantom BC. The Owls won 92-79, with lots of support from Brink.

The Lunar Owls posted a video to their Instagram of Brink, cheering them on from the sidelines on their way to the win:

"HypeCam! Brought BIG HOOTY ENERGY @cameronbrink22"

Ad

Lunar Owls BC has had a dominant regular season as they currently have an 11-1 record and have already clinched a playoff berth with a point differential of +126. The next closest team's point differential is Mist BC with +11.

While playoffs could change everything, the Lunar Owls have proven this year that they are easily a top team in Unrivaled. They've been this good without Cameron Brink and will only get better in 2026 as they get to welcome her back from injury and onto the court.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback