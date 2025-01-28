"Can 11-zip Kyle Kuzma" - Bronny James' ridiculous poster has YouTuber with 4,900,000 subscribers hailing him as best 2024 draft pick

Bronny James had the NBA world at its feet after his ridiculous poster in Saturday's G League game between the South Bay Lakers and Rip City Remix. Bronny also finished the game with a 31-point night. Amid his career-best performance, during the third quarter of that clash, Bronny channeled his inner LeBron James.

He walked down the court in a solo possession, confusing the defender after coming off a screen in the opposite direction with the rim and the opposing big in his sight. The Lakers rookie showed no mercy as he dunked all over the rim protector with a one-hand jam in a momentum-swinging play to tie the game

Popular YouTuber FlightReacts, who has 4.9 million subscribers on the platform, was among the fans of that vicious play from Bronny James. The YouTuber provided some bold opinions on Bronny while doing a reaction video on it on Monday (h/t BronnyMuse). He believes that Bronny is better than the top five picks in his draft class and that he could win 11-0 vs. Kyle Kuzma in a one-on-one game.

"How did Bronny fall all the way to the second round of the NBA draft, bro?" FlightReacts said. "He's literally better than these top five NBA draft picks. He's better than the [Alexander] Sarr's on the Wizards. Matter of fact, he's literally better than the entire Wizards squad except for Jordan Poole. I truly think Bronny can 11-zip [Kyle Kuzma] Kuzma, bro."

Bronny James finished the night with 31 points and three assists. He also shot a career-high five 3s. The South Bay Lakers won that clash 122-110.

Lakers' Bronny James turning a corner after rough stretch following health scare

Bronny James was a McDonald's All-American. Several draft boards had him going in the first round of the 2025 NBA draft. However, a health scare in the form of a cardiac arrest at USC's practice facility in August 2023 derailed the Lakers rookie's basketball journey significantly. It delayed his college debut. Not just that, but Bronny also endured a mental and physical toll because of it.

This is apart from the pressure he's had since declaring for the draft and being picked by the Lakers with the 55th pick. Bronny was heavily scrutinized early into his pro career after struggling to make his mark in preseason. His initial time in the G League also didn't pan out as expected.

However, LeBron James' eldest son took the challenge head-on. As he got more reps and his comfort increased, Bronny started to show glimpses of his ceiling in the G League during an impressive run in December. He had multiple double-digit scoring games as he broke out of a shooting slump, topped with a career-high 30-point effort on Dec. 12.

He hasn't played much over the past month, spending most of his time with the Lakers instead of South Bay. However, in his first game after nearly a month, Bronny James dropped a career-high 31-point game, showing he's turning a corner.

His growth is significant as a player of his mold and foundation could be a solid contributor to an NBA team. It will be interesting to see how the rest of his journey plays out after the flashes he's shown of his true potential in his rookie year.

