Can Bulls make it into 2024 NBA playoffs? Analyzing Chicago's position ahead of postseason

Similar to last season, the Chicago Bulls are in another difficult year amid all the injuries and trade rumors that have circulated around the team. Be that as it may, they continue to work their way through this season, while remaining in a play-in spot in the Eastern Conference. Their current condition has placed them in a tough position on whether they can secure a spot in the postseason.

So, can the Bulls make it into the 2024 NBA playoffs? As of now, Chicago (29-32) is in ninth place in the Eastern Conference standings and in good condition to make the play-in tournament. If the postseason began today, the Bulls would face the Atlanta Hawks for a shot at the eighth seed. In the scenario, if they outlast the Hawks, it places them in a first-round series against the Boston Celtics.

Their head-to-head meeting with the Atlanta Hawks will feature a matchup against Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. Despite Young recovering from surgery for a ligament tear in his left pinkie finger, he is still expected to return to the team's lineup before the play-in tournament comes into play.

It will be a challenge alone to finish in ninth place in the Eastern Conference, given their injuries and their schedule of upcoming matchups. However, the Bulls have shown impressive resiliency and camaraderie amid all the headaches.

Bulls coach Billy Donovan commended DeMar DeRozan for carrying the offensive load this season

It hasn't been a walk-in-the-park kind of regular season for Chicago. However, six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan doesn't want any sympathy or excuses as he continues to suit up and contribute in any way that his team needs.

Bulls coach Billy Donovan commended DeRozan's mentality, as per NBC Sports Chicago's K.C. Johnson.

"I respect where he comes from," Donovan said. "He's kind of an old-school mentality. Line up and play. ... What he's been able to do and how he's gone about doing it, in every facet, whether it's communicating with the guys, being the same guy every day. Whatever I need from him, I go to him and communicate."

With fellow All-Star teammate Zach LaVine out for four to six months due to his right foot surgery, DeRozan has done a lot in carrying the team's offensive responsibilities. Granted, role players such as Coby White, Nikola Vucevic, and Alex Caruso have stepped up tremendously, but it's DeRozan's leadership that has kept this team afloat.

The Bulls star is averaging 22.9 points (47.1% shooting, including 34.1% from 3-point range), 5.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game this season.