"Can cut the tension with a knife": Lakers fans get cryptic as LeBron James and wife Savannah James share moment with Rob Pelinka amid rift rumors

LeBron James and his wife, Savannah James', interaction with Lakers GM Rob Pelinka during Monday's Summer League games went viral. The couple was in attendance to watch their son, Bronny James, in action for the Lakers against the Clippers. As they entered the arena, LeBron and Savannah greeted all of LA's staff, and Pelinka was at the end of the team's bench.

LeBron dapped up the Lakers executive, who was all smiles to see him and his wife at the game. The exchange caught everyone's attention online, especially Lakers fans, amid reports of a rift between LeBron and LA's brass. After he opted into his $52.6 million player option for next season, the four-time MVP's agent, Rich Paul, dropped cryptic comments on his future.

Paul said that James intends to win championships and values a realistic chance, adding that he understands the team's stance to prioritize the timeline around new superstar Luka Doncic.

The Lakers have reportedly decided to preserve assets and cap space for 2026 and 2027, potentially holding them back from going all in on making major roster adjustments this year. ESPN's Shams Charania reported that LeBron is uncertain about his future in LA, and would be open to playing elsewhere if the roster doesn't improve. Meanwhile, Insider Jovan Buha reported that the front office and LeBron's relationship is fractured.

However, LeBron James' warm embrace with Rob Pelinka may have ended all speculation, at least in Lakers fans' eyes, who threw major shade at the buzz around the superstar leaving the team. Here are some of the reactions:

☭ Kenny the Laker Fanatic 🟪🟨 @kendrickj_ LINK You can cut the tension with a knife, truly

🏆LakersGuru🏆 @GuruLakers LINK Definitely not on speaking terms right now wow👀

STΞY @_CBLOC_ LINK The disdain between them is palpable, my gawd 😂

Maddsneaker @maddsneakers LINK Yep on speaking terms- all these lies aged like milk

Mike Runner @MikeRunner14 LINK These smiles between Rob and LeBron will upset some people on here.

New Dawn @imageofanewdawn LINK Right you can see the hate in their eyes for each other 😂

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More