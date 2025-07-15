"Can cut the tension with a knife": Lakers fans get cryptic as LeBron James and wife Savannah James share moment with Rob Pelinka amid rift rumors

LeBron James and his wife, Savannah James', interaction with Lakers GM Rob Pelinka during Monday's Summer League games went viral. The couple was in attendance to watch their son, Bronny James, in action for the Lakers against the Clippers. As they entered the arena, LeBron and Savannah greeted all of LA's staff, and Pelinka was at the end of the team's bench.
LeBron dapped up the Lakers executive, who was all smiles to see him and his wife at the game. The exchange caught everyone's attention online, especially Lakers fans, amid reports of a rift between LeBron and LA's brass. After he opted into his $52.6 million player option for next season, the four-time MVP's agent, Rich Paul, dropped cryptic comments on his future.
Paul said that James intends to win championships and values a realistic chance, adding that he understands the team's stance to prioritize the timeline around new superstar Luka Doncic.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
The Lakers have reportedly decided to preserve assets and cap space for 2026 and 2027, potentially holding them back from going all in on making major roster adjustments this year. ESPN's Shams Charania reported that LeBron is uncertain about his future in LA, and would be open to playing elsewhere if the roster doesn't improve. Meanwhile, Insider Jovan Buha reported that the front office and LeBron's relationship is fractured.
However, LeBron James' warm embrace with Rob Pelinka may have ended all speculation, at least in Lakers fans' eyes, who threw major shade at the buzz around the superstar leaving the team. Here are some of the reactions:
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.