"Can feel Timberwolves Brasil smiling": NBA fans in stitches as Timberwolves mascot Fang 'eats' young Mavs fan  

NBA fans shared their two cents on Fangs, the Minnesota Timberwolves mascot eating up a child donning a Luka Doncic Mavericks jersey. It was meant to be a playful dig at the Mavericks who were at the Target Center for Game 1 of the WCF on Wednesday, the action garnered mixed responses on social media.

The incident though saw Dallas fans have the last laugh, as they got past the T-Wolves with a 108-105 win to go up 1-0 in the series. Here's a quick look at Fangs "eating" the young Mavs fan:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The clip also sparked discussions on Reddit. One of the fans references Timberwolves Brasil, a social media account on Twitter/X that's known for its bizarre and bold posts each time the franchise wins.

buku_beat responded to the video:

"i can feel timberwolves brasil smiling up at us"

Another fan 30dayspast reacted:

"Disgusting. The crowd is barely even reacting to the murder of a child."

ottovondipshit wrote:

"Is that child just chilling in there with him?"

Jokes followed too as Totes-doomed said:

"Uh, are the guardians aware of the location of their child currently?"

Wut23456 kept it simple:

"That's not right"

ticklingivories said:

"Fang gonna end up on a list somewhere"

The Mavericks were off the blocks quickly and it was the guard duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving as they combined for 63 points. The Timberwolves saw Anthony Edwards end his evening with a 19-point double-double with 11 rebounds.

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards throws down the gauntlet to Kyrie Irving

It's understandable why Fangs pulled the stunt with the kid ahead of Game 1. Earlier, Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards had made it clear that he had plans for the Mavericks, namely Kyrie Irving.

Speaking to the Inside the NBA crew following their Game 7 win to eliminate the Denver Nuggets, the guard detailed what the Mavs matchup would be like:

"My matchup is gonna be Kyrie (Irving), so that’s gonna be fun. We’re gonna see what I can do versus him.”

Now with the Mavs and Irving drawing first blood, it will be interesting to see how the T-Wolves and Edwards bounce back.

They made it a deep series against Denver, and with their well-rounded game, there's every possibility that Minnesota will put up a stern challenge. The two teams meet again on Friday at the Target Center.