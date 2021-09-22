"Can he finish games? I don't know" - Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob gets brutally honest about Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons was heavily linked to the Golden State Warriors in recent weeks. With the Philadelphia 76ers' All-Star point guard looking to leave the franchise in hopes of starting anew in California, potential trade destinations included the Warriors.

Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob has now voiced his opinion on the matter. in an interview with Rusty Simmons of the San Francisco Chronicle. Lacob said:

"In some ways, it doesn’t really fit what we’re doing. He makes a lot of money. And, can he finish games? I don’t know. He’s very talented. The problem is: We have Draymond. Draymond and him are very similar in the sense that neither one really shoots and they do a lot of the playmaking. That’s one issue. The salary structure is another."

Given how important Draymond Green is to the Golden State Warriors as a defensive player, leader and playmaker, Ben Simmons finds himself in a position where he is not needed on the Warriors roster. He's certainly younger than Draymond and has more upside. At the same time, Simmons' lack of conviction in late-game situations is enough for people to question his value on paper.

What possibilities remain for Ben Simmons beyond the Golden State Warriors?

Ben Simmons calls a play for the Philadelphia 76ers

Considering Joe Lacob's comments in the aforementioned interview, it is extremely unlikely that Ben Simmons will find himself in a Golden State Warriors jersey any time soon. This shouldn't affect Simmons' other suitors, though.

Simmons continues to be an elite defender and a perennial candidate for the Defensive Player of the Year award. His athleticism and court vision make him lethal in half-court settings as well as on fastbreaks. His slashing ability also remains top-notch when paired with his finishing skills at the rim.

Jackson Frank @jackfrank_jjf Absolutely ridiculous defense from Ben Simmons Absolutely ridiculous defense from Ben Simmons https://t.co/euiBU2PEju

Ben Simmons' passive approach to scoring in the playoffs really hurt his overall trade value, though. His reluctance to shoot the ball and work on his shot mechanics just continues to exacerbate the situation.

Considering Simmons' outright refusal to play in a 76ers uniform again and the franchise's high asking price for him, the 2018 Rookie of the Year finds himself in a catch-22 situation.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN Sources: Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons will not report for opening of training camp next week and intends to never play another game for the franchise. Simmons hasn’t spoken to team since a late August meeting when he communicated this message to Sixers officials. ESPN Sources: Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons will not report for opening of training camp next week and intends to never play another game for the franchise. Simmons hasn’t spoken to team since a late August meeting when he communicated this message to Sixers officials.

As potential trade rumors continue to unfold and we edge closer to training camp, Ben Simmons will have to play the waiting game and hope that a trade package or three-team deal works out to see him leave the City of Brotherly Love.

