"Can we get Giannis, Lebron and Steph going head to head on Jeopardy or Wheel of Fortune?" - Robin Lopez gives hilarious alternative to make All-Star weekend more fun

Robin Lopez is joining the ranks of millions of basketball fans who are clamoring for change in the All-Star weekend activities to spice up the event. Over the years, the NBA has responded with a few modifications that have indeed made the weekend more exciting. The Orlando Magic’s center, though, is pushing for something that could be a game-changer.

Basketball fans who are looking for something more family-oriented should be thrilled with Robin Lopez’s latest suggestion. The NBA veteran twin brother of Brook Lopez tweeted his proposed plan for the upcoming All-Star weekend:

“Why are All-Star Game Challanges limited to basketball? Can we get Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron and Steph going head to head on Jeopardy or Wheel of Fortune? Or, I guess, Legends of the Hidden Temple. Do that one instead.”

Imagine three of the most impactful players in the NBA right now showing their competitive juices in the games that Lopez recommended. If the league’s millionaire superstars can make fun of themselves for an even or two, this mid-season extravaganza will change forever. The All-Star weekend will bring in droves of people that are not just purely basketball fans.

Lopez’s playfulness and easy-going nature have seen him do some of the funniest stuff before a basketball game. NBA fans probably and silently crave his war with team mascots rather than his play on the floor. The big man has had several messy encounters with Stuff the Magic Dragon, Benny the Bull and Grizz, among others.

The Orlando Magic big man is also famous as a member of the Milwaukee Bucks’ pre-game wrestling rituals. He has had some heated battles against Giannis Antetokounmpo, Wesley Matthews and even his own brother Brook.

Although Lopez is no longer with the Bucks, he is still seen indulging in his former teammates' pre-game shenanigans.

Will Robin Lopez and NBA fans get something new this coming All-Star weekend?

Cleveland will host this year's All-Star festivities [Photo: NBA.com]

Unless Commissioner Adam Silver has approved a big surprise, everyone’s likely to be enjoying practically the same All-Star festivities. It opens with the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game followed by the Rising Stars Game.

Evan Mobley, Cade Cunningham and Scottie Barnes will headline the rookies selected to participate. Leading the sophomores will be LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards and Cole Anthony, Robin Lopez’s teammate in Orlando.

Some of the most talented NBA players will take center stage the next day with the Skills Challenge, the Three-Point Contest and then the Slam Dunk competition. The dunk contest is already causing a buzz with the registered contestants. Jalen Green, Obi Toppin, Cole Anthony and Juan Toscano-Anderson, who are three of the most vicious and creative dunkers, will vie for the crown.

If Robin Lopez can have his way, the intense action could give way to some rib-tickling affair, featuring the league’s most sought-after stars in a game of Jeopardy. Sunday, of course, will have the 71st NBA All-Star Game.

