"Can give a damn": LeBron James plays down facing Celtics on Christmas, prefers seeing daughter Zhuri open gifts

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are poised for an eagerly anticipated clash against the Boston Celtics on Christmas Day. Despite the excitement surrounding the game, James said that he is more enthusiastic about watching his daughter, Zhuri, open presents on Christmas Eve.

LeBron James was coming off a dominant performance, propelling the Lakers to a 129-120 road victory over the OKC Thunder on Saturday with a 40-point performance.

They will take on their franchise rival, the Boston Celtics on Christmas Day, but LeBron James said he is more looking forward to Christmas Eve.

“All I care about is tomorrow's day off. I can give a damn about Monday,” he said postgame.

“The only thing I care about Monday right now is my daughter waking up and opening her gifts. That's it. I don't even, don't even, please don't even talk to me about Christmas Day right now. Christmas Eve is what I'm looking forward to. I'm ready to get my ass on this couch.”

LeBron James and Christmas have almost become synonymous, as he is set to partake in his 18th Christmas Day game. Over the course of his career, James has amassed a 10-7 record in games played on Dec. 25.

With the Lakers, he has a Christmas Day record of 2-3.

The Celtics have won six of their last seven games and are No. 2 in net rating (10.1).

LeBron James also shows love to Bronny James

LeBron James said that the most meaningful gift he has received is the return of his son, Bronny James, to the basketball court after experiencing a cardiac arrest.

“He's the best. Straight up,” James said.

Bronny made his highly anticipated debut for the USC Trojans on December 10, coming off the bench and playing for 16 minutes in an 84-79 overtime loss to Long Beach State. During the game, he contributed with four points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals and a notable chasedown block.

The King is known as a family-oriented athlete, and he said Christmas is a time to give back to the people who have supported him since the start of his career.

“It's always special but, more important is it’s a day for being around family, being an opportunity for myself to be a giver, you know, and give to my loved ones and the individuals who have supported me throughout my journey,” he said.