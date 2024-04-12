Can Golden State Warriors get 6th seed after moving to 9th? Exploring playoffs scenarios for Steph Curry and crew

The Golden State Warriors’ 134-120 whipping of the LA Lakers on Tuesday won them the season series 3-1 and gave them the all-important tiebreaker. As long as the Dubs finish their last two games with the same record as LA, they will have an edge over LeBron James and co. Golden State, now the No. 9 seed in the West, has plans of going up the Western Conference ladder.

Heading into Friday’s games, the Warriors, Lakers and Sacramento Kings are lumped together with identical 45-35 cards. Since Sacramento owns the tiebreaker over both teams, the Kings are eighth, Golden State ninth and the Lakers at tenth. The highest that any of the said three teams can reach will be no higher than the No. 8 seed.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The New Orleans Pelicans (48-32) and the Phoenix Suns (47-33) will battle for the sixth spot and final guaranteed ticket to the playoffs. New Orleans can’t drop lower than seventh as LA, Golden State and Sacramento can’t tie them even if the Pelicans lose their two remaining games. The Kings lost their final hope of nailing an outright playoff seat when they lost 135-123 to New Orleans less than 24 hours ago.

Phoenix’s situation, though, will get complicated if they can’t win again and their three pursuers run the table. The Suns hold the tiebreaker over the Kings and the Golden State Warriors but the Lakers won the season series against Kevin Durant and Co.

The Golden State Warriors are relegated to the play-in tournament

Half a dozen or so situations are still possible for a handful of Western Conference teams with only two game dates remaining. What is crystal clear, though, is that the Golden State Warriors are relegated to the play-in tournament.

If the Dubs go 2-0 while the Kings finish 1-1 or 0-2, Steph Curry and crew grab the eighth spot in their conference. With the way they have been playing, coupled with Sacramento’s slump, this scenario has a big chance of happening.

Expand Tweet

The LA Lakers can leapfrog both if the Warriors and the Kings finish 1-1 or 0-2 while the LeBron James’ squad sweep its remaining matches. Golden State will unquestionably aim for the No. 8 seed as they can punch a playoff ticket with just one play-in tournament win.

If the Golden State Warriors stay where they are or drop to 10th, they have no choice but to survive two must-win games. Awaiting the Dubs in the playoffs, should they get the job done, will be the No. 1 seed, which is likely the Denver Nuggets.