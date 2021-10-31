"Can I say how satisfying it's been to watch the game of basketball without all those bulls**t calls"- Draymond Green gets candid about the NBA's rule changes following Golden State Warriors win

The Golden State Warriors routed the Oklahoma City Thunder on the back of a stellar performance by Draymond Green. The Dubs improved to a 5-1 record to start their 2021-22 NBA campaign.

With the Warriors tied for the best record in the league, Draymond Green had a lot to say about the state of the team and the league after the game. While addressing the return of Klay Thompson, Green also offered his candid take on the rule changes regarding foul calls in the NBA.

"Can I say how satisfying it's been to watch the game of basketball without all those bulls**t calls. I'm sorry, I'm not supposed to curse."

As the NBA continues to come down on players initiating fouls by locking arms with defenders to draw contact, Draymond Green is among many players who are in support of the rule changes.

As the NBA attempts to move away from players such as James Harden and Trae Young, who are known for baiting players into fouls, players and crowds love the way the game is being officiated.

kuz @kylekuzma The new rules changes to the sport are the best thing the league has done in recent history. Watching the game Is muuuuuch different The new rules changes to the sport are the best thing the league has done in recent history. Watching the game Is muuuuuch different

The new rules do away with a lot of the abnormal movements involved in drawing fouls by listing them as non-basketball moves. Movements such as jumping back into a defender to draw contact and linking arms to pull the defender into a foul are among the new additions to that list.

This has allowed the defense to find a way to counter being baited into fouls and it has called for players to play the game of basketball rather than focus on drawing fouls to stay effective.

However, this change hasn't been as welcomed by players who feel like they have been "targeted" by the rule change. Trae Young made his thoughts on the matter very clear in a postgame press conference after the Atlanta Hawks lost to the Washington Wizards.

Bally Sports: Hawks @HawksOnBally Trae Young is on board with the rule changes to remove non-basketball moves to draw fouls.



But he still hopes they're called when he gets hand-checked or bumped off his line on his way to the rim. Trae Young is on board with the rule changes to remove non-basketball moves to draw fouls.But he still hopes they're called when he gets hand-checked or bumped off his line on his way to the rim. https://t.co/4XsnE9VCEX

Whether these rules will have an adverse effect on the health of players is something that is yet to be seen. However, the effect of the changes currently sees players such as Devin Booker and Damian Lillard average under 20 points.

While still early in the season, the rule changes have definitely affected the way NBA players approach the game.

