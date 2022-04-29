“Can you imagine any other superstar from Michael Jordan on down needing to hide behind a burner account?” - Skip Bayless says Kevin Durant is oversensitive and underconfident

Kevin Durant and his history with Skip Bayless was recollected upon after Brooklyn’s first round exit. During Thursday’s episode of “The Skip Bayless Show,” Skip gave his opinion on the Celtics’ first round sweep of KD’s Brooklyn Nets.

Kevin Durant is oversensitive and underconfident

Bayless questioned KD's thin skin:

“Can you imagine any other superstar from Michael Jordan on down needing to hide behind a burner account?”

Skip Bayless questioned Kevin Durant’s legendary status because KD has, in fact, made burner accounts on social media in the past. These accounts were to hide himself on the internet, so he could clap back at, primarily, sports journalists or even regular people who took to poor takes on KD and his peers in the league.

Bayless continued:

“Again, we’re talking about Kevin Durant, the thinnest skin superstar I have ever encountered or tried to figured out and it began to dawn on me that he was actually extremely oversensitive and underconfident.”

A timeline of Kevin Durant’s claps reveal the lengths that KD is willing to go to on social media in order to clap back with comments. There are few stars in the league, if any more, that are willing to make burner accounts, let alone reply to the amount of people that Durant does, in the fashion that he does.

But the antics should come as no surprise to any avid Kevin Durant fan. The man has been known to say whatever is on his mind, no matter the platform.

In any case, Durant still had a notable offensive performance this season, regardless of the first round loss that his team took. KD averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game for the 2021-22 NBA season.

Unfortunately for Brooklyn, KD’s performance could not translate into victories for the squad. The Nets finished the season in seventh place in the Eastern Conference with 44 wins to 38 losses after starting the season as NBA Finals favorites.

With Durant’s first round exit this year and his long history of burner accounts and snide remarks on social media even on his primaries, his legacy will arguably continue to become tarnished. Reporters everywhere are going to jump on this first-round exit train and use it to bring back any wrongdoing KD has in his past. The same happens for any superstar who meets turmoil. The difference is simply that Durant either does not care enough about the repercussions to think twice, or that his skin is, in fact, so thin that he cannot help himself.

In either case, Brooklyn is going to have to rethink their future. Kyrie Irving spent most of the year out after putting his personal decisions over his teams and has now recently voiced he plans to help manage the squad in a larger sense. KD should be the one to step into that role in a larger light, but we have yet to see any remarks from the Brooklyn great.

Edited by Windy Goodloe