"Can you imagine me swinging on Herro" - Udonis Haslem shares his take while picturing himself in Draymond Green's boots

NBA legend Udonis Haslem reckons Draymond Green should rather serve as a role model for younger players rather than the "enforcer" he has become this season. Haslem, a hardworking forward during his career with the Miami Heat, said that veterans should mentor young guns on how to thrive in the NBA.

On "The OGs Show", his podcast with fellow former Miami Heat Mike Miller, Udonis Haslem said:

"I got a lot of respect for Draymond, but right now, Draymond tripping is another thing... At the end of the day, man, we're here to guide these young fellas in the right direction. They're going to make mistakes. They're gotta say crazy s*** , but they're young."

Udonis Haslem even said he could not imagine himself getting so irate like Draymond Green that he would swing his elbow at Tyler Herro. Green swung his elbow at Jusuf Nurkic that eventually led to his indefinite suspension from the NBA.

Haslem continued:

"Can you imagine me swinging on Herro? I'll take a long walk on a short pier. I never forgive myself if I swung on Herro."

Udonis Haslem thinks Draymond Green is 'smart' for getting mad at 'good guys'

While he doesn't condone Draymond Green's recent actions, Udonis Haslem noted how Green "chooses his battles."

Haslem believes Green is too smart for getting at it with guys who are less likely to instigate a commotion like Nurkic, who even praised Green at one point. Haslem said:

"People think he's crazy. I think he's smart 'coz he knows who he's f****** with. He choked out (Rudy) Gobert. (He hit) Nurkic. I mean he's f****** up people that really ain't gonna do nothing back. In reverse, he actually got some sense."

Draymond Green discussed in Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller's new podcast

The Draymond Green issue is the very first topic that Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller discussed in their new podcast, The OGs Show.

Haslem and Miller also talked in their first episode about how Anthony Edwards has become a "monster" in Minnesota, leading the Timberwolves to the best record in the Western Conference.

Both hosts also talked about the vast improvement of the Orlando Magic and how they are now envisioning Paolo Banchero as a future Hall of Famer.

Haslem and Miller also talked about the success of the NBA In-Season Tournament, but Haslem said that the champions should not have a banner hanging at their home arenas.

The two former players recorded the podcast days before the LA Lakers raised their NBA In-Season Tournament championship banner at the Crypto.com Arena.