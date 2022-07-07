“Can you imagine being Westbrook? He has been damaged” - Rob Parker says Russell Westbrook has become “box-office poison,” says nobody wants him

Russell Westbrook and the LA Lakers are trying to bounce back from a disappointing 33-49 season in which they missed the playoffs.

Westbrook was brought in last year to give the Lakers another running mate alongside Anthony Davis and LeBron James. But his game took a turn for the worse. After opting in to his player option, Westbrook is expected to return for next season, but he could be traded, possibly for Kyrie Irving.

On "The Odd Couple" show, analyst Rob Parker talked about how quickly Westbrook has shifted from an elite player to someone who is "damaged."

"He has a chance to be on five different teams in five years," Parker said. "He's a former MVP. He broke one of the all-time records in the NBA with the triple-double, and we're talking about a guy, incredible what he did and now he's box-office poison. Nobody wants him.

"They gave (new Lakes coach) Darvin Ham the script at his press conference when he got hired. They gave him the script, he read it and now LeBron (James) behind the scenes can't wait, is there any chance? Can we do this? This is what LeBron wanted. ... Didn't work out. We kind of knew it wouldn't work out, but can you imagine being Westbrook? He has been damaged."

Russell Westbrook hopes for bounce-back year with LA Lakers

LA Lakers guard Russell Westbrook

One of the most shocking developments of last season was the decline in play of veteran guard Russell Westbrook. He never seemed to find his groove with the Lakers throughout the season. The hope will be that Westbrook can bounce back and have a redemption tour this season.

The veteran guard has been thrown around in trade rumors throughout the offseason, but his contract would make it difficult for the Lakers to find a suitor. For now, it looks as if Westbrook will be back with the team for next season. If Westbrook can bounce back, it would give the Lakers a much-needed boost.

StatMuse @statmuse Players to average 22+ PPG, 7+ RPG and 8+ APG in their career:



— Oscar Robertson

— Russell Westbrook



Russ has done it in 7 less MPG than Robertson. Players to average 22+ PPG, 7+ RPG and 8+ APG in their career:— Oscar Robertson— Russell Westbrook Russ has done it in 7 less MPG than Robertson. https://t.co/oyNvPyilin

Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game last year while shooting 44.4%, including just 29.8% from 3-point range.

Westbrook, who will turn 34 in November, has seen a steady decline in his scoring average since he averaged a league-best 31.6 ppg as the MVP in 2016-17. Westbrook has led the league in assists three times and scoring twice.

