Can LeBron James' scoring record be surpassed? Looking at absurdly difficult way to get past 39000 points

LeBron James did the unthinkable last season by beating Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time NBA scoring record. Reaching 38,000 points was a tall order alone, but beating Kareem's record of 38,387 was insane even for a guy like LeBron.

To top it all off, considering how James is still playing as if he was still in his prime, the "King" at this point is making the all-time scoring record impossible to beat now that he's at the 39,000-point mark.

Now that LeBron James has beaten the record, which stood since Abdul-Jabbar retired in 1989, could there be another player who could shatter LeBron's record? At this rate, it seems that any current player might have a difficult time chasing after James. According to statistics, a rookie in the league would have to average 35 points per game while playing 75-82 games per season within 15.5 seasons.

While the NBA is known for its former tagline "Where Amazing Happens," this might be a feat no one would be able to live up to.

Looking back at when LeBron James broke the scoring record

LeBron James, left, surpasses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, right.

LeBron James, heralded as "The Chosen One" since his high school days, validated that moniker by shattering the NBA scoring record, surpassing the milestone with his 38,388th point during his remarkable 20th season.

The LA Lakers star achieved this feat in a home game against the OKC Thunder on Feb. 7, eclipsing the record held by Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

James attained the historic milestone through a fadeaway shot with just 10.9 seconds remaining in the third quarter. The home crowd erupted in cheers, witnessing the record-breaking moment, followed by an emotional hug shared between James and his mother. The game momentarily paused to honor the monumental achievement.

Fast forward to the present day, LeBron James is still playing at the level he always has and is already at the 39,000-point mark, with 39,234.

Given how he has at least two to three years left and is showing no signs of slowing down, he could end his career with a little over 42,000 points. Not only will James make the scoring record almost impossible to beat, but he'll also become the first NBA player with 40,000 points.