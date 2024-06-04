"Can mean more than the one he got in Cleveland" - Former 6MOY makes bold claim about Kyrie Irving winning a ring with Mavs

Kyrie Irving is looking to win his second NBA championship, first with the Dallas Mavericks, when they take on the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals. Three-time Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford claimed that Irving winning with the Mavs would mean more than winning with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

On a recent episode of the "Bully Ball" podcast, the crew of Crawford, Isaiah Thomas, DeMarcus Cousins and Rachel Nichols discussed the upcoming NBA Finals. Crawford believes that the Mavs have a shot at winning the championship and it would mean a lot more to Kyrie than when he won his first in Cleveland.

"He's definitely going to average 25. He's saging, without saging he's playing Shadey on the way to the gym. He's averaging 25 in (Boston). He's gotta average 25 for them to win and I think he knows that. And I'm going to take further, I think if Dallas wins this series, I think this championship can mean more to Kyrie than the one he got in Cleveland," Crawford said.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Rachel Nichols, Isaiah Thomas and DeMarcus Cousins agreed with Jamal Crawford's take on Kyrie Irving. Nichols even pointed out that it's a great observation from Crawford and explained that it's a redemption for Irving after all the things he went through in the past few years.

"J Crossover" even went further by praising Irving for finally getting his mind, body and health aligned for a magical championship run. He also compared Irving to Steph Curry for his play on the court, moving without the ball and picking up players on defense.

Irving has a chance to add another ring to his resume and has the pedigree to do it. He hit the go-ahead shot in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals to give the Cleveland Cavaliers the win and the title over the Golden State Warriors.

Kyrie Irving regrets his last playoff game in Boston

Kyrie Irving regrets his last playoff game in Boston.

Speaking to reporters after the Dallas Mavericks' practice on Monday, Kyrie Irving regrets his actions in his last playoff series against the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden in 2022 when he was still with the Brooklyn Nets. Irving flipped the bird on fans and was even fined by the league for it.

However, it seems like Irving is in a much better place now and wants people to understand that those actions don't reflect on him as a man and a player. He's looking forward to facing the Celtics and the hostile TD Garden crowd.

"That wasn’t a great reflection of who I am and how I like to compete on a high level. It wasn't a great reflection on my end towards the next generation on what it means to control your emotions in that type of environment, no matter what people are yelling at you.

"I'm built for these moments, to be able to handle circumstances like that, and I've been able to grow since then. So of course it's going to be a hectic environment, but I’m looking forward to it," Irving said. [H/T NBC Sports]