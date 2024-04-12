Can Miami Heat reach NBA Playoffs 2024? Tiebreaker scenarios explored

The Miami Heat, who are in eighth place with two games remaining, are going to the postseason. They are battling to avoid the play-in tournament and need some things to go their way to make the top six and ensure a bid in the playoffs.

Things have not been very consistent for the Heat this season. They have lost several close games and have been 6-4 in their last ten.

Miami has also struggled with injuries. The Heat are fifth in the league in total games missed due to player injuries. They are the only team in the top five in that stat to hold a record over .500.

Despite the injuries and inconsistencies, the Heat still could sneak into the top six and avoid the play-in tournament. At worst, the Heat will be the No. 8 seed in the play-in tournament.

So what do the Miami Heat need? For starters, they need to win out. Luckily for the Heat, they get two home games against the tanking Toronto Raptors. They will be heavy favorites in those games, as the Raptors have nothing to play for and are rolling out a roster that reflects that.

Let’s look at the tiebreaker scenarios that could get the Miami Heat into the top six and out of the play-in tournament.

Tiebreaker scenarios for the Miami Heat to make the playoffs

The scenarios in which the Miami Heat make the top six before the season ends are difficult. The season can end in many ways, and some end up with the Heat in the playoffs.

The first scenario is difficult. The Heat need the Orlando Magic to beat the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. However, that is not easy as the Sixers have won six in a row.

Then, the Heat will need the Magic to win followed by the Indiana Pacers losing their final two games. Then, the Sixers would have to win their final match against the lottery-bound Brooklyn Nets.

This scenario would create a three-way tie between the Heat, Sixers and Pacers for the No. 6 seed with a record of 46-36. However, the tiebreaker goes down to head-to-head winning percentage because none of the three are division leaders.

The Pacers would win this tiebreaker as they went 2-1 against the Sixers and the Heat. Indiana would become the No. 6 seed and the Heat the No. 7 seed because they would have a one-game advantage in conference record over the Sixers.

Another scenario could see the Magic lose their final two games. If that happens, the Pacers would have to lose their last two and the Heat win their final two. Then, there would be a three-way tie between the Heat, Magic and Pacers for sixth.

This scenario gets the Heat into the playoffs. They would be the Southeast division winner, as they won the season series 3-1 against the Orlando Magic. This is the first tiebreaker and would make the Heat the No. 6 seed as the Pacers and Magic are not division leaders. The Heat would also need the Sixers to win for this scenario to work out.

If Miami ends up in a two-way tie with the Pacers, they will lose the tiebreaker as Indiana won the season series 3-1. The Heat need a three-way tie to find a way in the playoffs.