Can Minnesota Timberwolves still achieve top seed after loss to Denver Nuggets? Western Conference playoffs standings explored 

The Minnesota Timberwolves' chances of finishing as the top seed this regular season took a hit following their loss to the presently-first-seeded Denver Nuggets. The latter had the better of the Timberwolves with a 116-107 win at the Ball Arena on Wednesday. The win saw them improve to 56-24, while the visitors slipped a rung to 55-25.

With both teams having played 80 games each, the chances of Minnesota ending as the top seed come down to how both teams play their last two games of the regular season.

On the game front, Nikola Jokic's 41-point double-double was instrumental in the Nuggets win. Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 25 points, while Mike Conley Jr. had 19 points. But it wasn't enough as Denver closed it out in the final quarter to have the visitors still fighting for a top spot in a packed Western Conference.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here are some possible scenarios for T-Wolves to finish first seed.

Can Minnesota Timberwolves still achieve top seed?

The first option would be for the Minnesota Timberwolves to win both their remaining games against the Atlanta Hawks (36-44) and Phoenix Suns (47-33). This will see them finish with 57 wins this season, and end with a 31-10 home record with both matchups being played at home.

While at it, they hope the Nuggets lose their remaining two games. This would see them end with 56 wins, meaning Minnesota would take the top seed.

The next option is the Nuggets winning one and losing one. This ties them with the Wolves (assuming they win both their games) and ties with 57 wins in the West. The NBA tie-breaker usually accounts for how they have fared against each other to determine the best seed, and in that case, both teams have split the series 2-2 this season.

That scenario still favors the Timberwolves since they have a better division record. Quite simply, if they are tied for first seed, there's every chance that they go through.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will also be bolstered by Karl-Anthony Towns' return in the playoffs. The big missed a major chunk of the final stretch of the regular season with a meniscus surgery and is expected to suit up soon.

As for their playoff opponents, they will face the seventh seed — a position that's currently occupied by the Suns. Notably, there are four teams still in contention for the final two seeds in the West.