“Can never see myself not with Klay and Draymond”: Steph Curry breaks silence after tough exit from postseason ensuing Free-Agency chaos 

Thanks to a remarkable midseason resurgence, spearheaded by Steph Curry, the Golden State Warriors clinched the No. 10 seed in the NBA's Western Conference, securing a spot in the Play-In Tournament with 46 wins.

However, their postseason journey was short-lived. The "Dubs" faced defeat against the No. 9 Sacramento Kings, marking the start of an intriguing offseason for the franchise. Significant roster adjustments are anticipated, with looming uncertainties surrounding the futures of Chris Paul and Klay Thompson.

However, Steph Curry took to the post-game presser and had this to say (via Warriors reporter Kendra Andrews):

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I can never see myself not with (Klay and Draymond) ... we've experienced so much together. At the end of the day I know they want to win, I know I want to win. That's all I'm worried about."

Expand Tweet

The challenge remains palpable for the Warriors. Yet, irrespective of the front office's choices, having Steph Curry poised to guide them is undoubtedly advantageous.

Golden State Warriors' top contract decisions ensuing Steph Curry's extension

Chris Paul's contract for the 2024-25 season is non-guaranteed, while Klay Thompson is set to enter unrestricted free agency. Thompson had declined a two-year contract proposal worth around $48 million.

Should the Warriors opt to retain Chris Paul and re-sign Klay Thompson, they would likely operate as a second-apron team, constrained to offering minimum contracts to free agents.

Expand Tweet

However, if they decide to part ways with Paul and retain Thompson, it would afford them greater flexibility. Alternatively, if they choose to move on from both players, an uncomfortable yet pragmatic decision, Golden State would embark on a new era led by Curry.

Aside from Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga, every player on the roster is potentially movable. This includes Andrew Wiggins, who still has nearly $85 million remaining on his contract over three years.

Gary Payton II holds a player option worth $9.1 million, which is probable to be exercised, considering his limited playtime in the past two seasons, totaling just 66 games.

Initially, Dario Saric appeared to be a bargain acquisition in free agency. However, his playing time diminished significantly as the season progressed, likely leading to his departure and a search for a new team in the 2024-25 season.

Golden State Warriors' salary cap ahead of free agency

In the 2023-24 season, the Warriors led the NBA in expenditures, shelling out a staggering $209.4 million. Looking ahead, they have commitments totaling around $174 million for the upcoming season, presenting a significant financial hurdle for the organization.

Expand Tweet

However, there is a silver lining, albeit modest. Chris Paul's salary of $30.8 million is entirely non-guaranteed, offering the Warriors an opportunity to alleviate some financial strain by either trading or releasing him, thereby allowing for roster restructuring.

Furthermore, it's crucial to note that the Warriors are poised to exceed both the projected $172 million luxury tax threshold and the $179 million first apron, underscoring the challenges they face in managing their finances while aiming to remain competitive.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback