"Can that player re-appear with the Nets whether or not Kevin Durant is gonna be there or not?" - NBA analyst cites 3x All-Star as major determinant for the Nets' performance in the upcoming season

NBA reporter Nick Friedell stated that Ben Simmons is one player that he is looking forward to seeing the most in the upcoming season.

The Australian is expected to return to full-court action for the Brooklyn Nets. He moved to the team at the trade deadline after a long battle with the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons was expected to play for the Nets, but he suffered a back injury that ruled him out.

Heading into the 2022-23 season, a lot of attention will be on the Australian. He was harshly criticized by many for his untimely exit from the 76ers. The Nets, however, have shown huge faith in him and his talents. Speaking about the same on NBA Today, Friedell said:

"I'll stick in Brooklyn and say, 'I wanna see what happens with Ben Simmons,' because we saw what kind of player he can be when he's at his best, when he feels good here [head] and he feels good physically.

"But can that player re-appear with the Nets? Whether or not Kevin Durant is gonna be there or not, whatever happens with Simmons is gonna go a long way towards whatever type the team Nets are gonna be next season."

Keeping aside the controversial season he had last year, Ben Simmons has had a stellar career so far. He has lodged three NBA All-Star and multiple All-Defensive selections in just four active seasons. His elite passing ability and defensive solidity makes him a valuable player to have on the court.

Marc Farzetta @MarcFarzetta Ben Simmons working on the jumper & hitting a THREE @ChrisJHoops Skills Workouts! Ben Simmons working on the jumper & hitting a THREE @ChrisJHoops Skills Workouts! https://t.co/61tXMGD5RN

The Nets would certainly want him to be at his best next season. They are currently in a big fix as both their stars could potentially leave the team.

Amidst all of that, their only ray of hope is the return of Ben Simmons. If he can replicate performances from his early days in Philly, the Nets could make a lot of noise in the NBA.

Harrison Grimm @Harrison_Grimm Ben Simmons with a bullet pass through three players for a Tobias Harris three. Absolutely absurd vision and passing skills. Ben Simmons with a bullet pass through three players for a Tobias Harris three. Absolutely absurd vision and passing skills. https://t.co/DLBqLwF0lA

Is Ben Simmons the right fit with the Brooklyn Nets?

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets

Ben Simmons is one of the best young talents in the NBA. His ability to get it done on both ends of the floor proves to be a great advantage for any team he plays for. The former number one overall pick is not known for his shooting, but his teammates seem to have no problem with that.

Ben Simmons is around the best set of players in Brooklyn. While there are uncertainties surrounding Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, many believe the two stars will be part of the Nets next season.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Ben Simmons had to flex after his dunk Ben Simmons had to flex after his dunk 😂 https://t.co/Ux19esRO67

In Kyrie and KD, the team have two of the best offensive players in the NBA. They don't have much to worry about there, but defense has been a department where they have been lackluster.

That is where Ben Simmons will come into the picture. The two-time All-Defensive first-team selection can guard all positions and will provide defensive solidity to the team.

Basketball Forever @Bballforeverfb Ben Simmons DOES THE LEBRON DUNK! Ben Simmons DOES THE LEBRON DUNK! https://t.co/YAqPvQ9BHN

Next season is certainly going to be a big one for Ben Simmons. He will be gunning to prove that when in the right state of mind, he can be one of the best players in the league.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Arnav Kholkar