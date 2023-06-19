Can a player reject a draft pick in NBA Draft 2023?

This Thursday, the NBA Draft will be held in Chicago. Teams across the league will be adding new young talent to their roster as a new rookie class gets ushered in.

Heading into the NBA Draft, prospects certianly have a list of teams that they'd like to end up with. That being said, there are times where a prospect ends up in a situation that might not want. In that scenario, a player does have the option to reject the draft selection.

When a player gets drafted, the team holds their draft rights. This is what allows them to negotiate their first contract. However, the player does have the option not to sign a deal.

If a player doesn't want to play for the team that drafted them, their only option is to sit and wait. The team will have their draft rights for a full year. Once that year is up, the player then has the option to go and sign wherever they choose.

In the event that a player opts not to sign a deal, the team that drafted him could trade him as draft rights are a tradeable asset in the NBA.

Has an NBA Draft prospect ever refused to play for the team that picked them?

It is certainly a rare case, but there has been times where a prospect refused to play for the team that picked them. One of the bigger instances being in the 1989 NBA Draft.

Danny Ferry was a 6-foot-10 forward that had a successful career at Duke. Following his time in college, the LA Clippers decided to select him with the second overall pick in the draft. In a shocking turn of events, he opted not to play for them and spent his first year as a pro overseas.

After his year abroad, Ferry came back to the NBA. He signed a deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers and went on to spend 10 seasons with the franchise. After that he spent three years with the San Antonio Spurs, where he'd win a championship in his final year.

Ferry played in just over 900 games in his career, and in that time he averaged 7.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists.

