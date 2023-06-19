Create

Can a player reject a draft pick in NBA Draft 2023?

By Kevin McCormick
Modified Jun 19, 2023 15:43 GMT
This Thursday, the NBA Draft will be held in Chicago. Teams across the league will be adding new young talent to their roster as a new rookie class gets ushered in.

Heading into the NBA Draft, prospects certianly have a list of teams that they'd like to end up with. That being said, there are times where a prospect ends up in a situation that might not want. In that scenario, a player does have the option to reject the draft selection.

When a player gets drafted, the team holds their draft rights. This is what allows them to negotiate their first contract. However, the player does have the option not to sign a deal.

If a player doesn't want to play for the team that drafted them, their only option is to sit and wait. The team will have their draft rights for a full year. Once that year is up, the player then has the option to go and sign wherever they choose.

In the event that a player opts not to sign a deal, the team that drafted him could trade him as draft rights are a tradeable asset in the NBA.

Has an NBA Draft prospect ever refused to play for the team that picked them?

It is certainly a rare case, but there has been times where a prospect refused to play for the team that picked them. One of the bigger instances being in the 1989 NBA Draft.

Danny Ferry was a 6-foot-10 forward that had a successful career at Duke. Following his time in college, the LA Clippers decided to select him with the second overall pick in the draft. In a shocking turn of events, he opted not to play for them and spent his first year as a pro overseas.

August 1, 1989: Danny Ferry, the 2nd overall pick in the NBA Draft (Los Angeles Clippers), signs a one-year contract with Il Messaggero Roma in Italy for a reported $1 million.📺 KHOU-TV: youtu.be/c7vcPD_IXMA https://t.co/qVXD2iVuYR

After his year abroad, Ferry came back to the NBA. He signed a deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers and went on to spend 10 seasons with the franchise. After that he spent three years with the San Antonio Spurs, where he'd win a championship in his final year.

Ferry played in just over 900 games in his career, and in that time he averaged 7.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists.

Edited by Kevin McCormick
