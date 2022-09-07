"Can they put it together and buy-in for a season to get what they're trying to accomplish?" - Eight-time NBA All-Star reflects on whether Cleveland Cavaliers are ready to contend for a title

The new-look Cleveland Cavaliers have all the pieces required to win an NBA Championship, according to former NBA All-Star and NBA Slam Dunk Contest winner Vince Carter.

It was during a recent episode of The VC Show where Carter shared his thoughts on the Cavaliers' future.

“I think they have the pieces. Can they put it together and buy-in for a season to get what they're trying to accomplish?"

“You look at Jarett Allen, so you have a rim protector, you know a rim runner. Evan Mobley, a shot blocker and someone who can score. You have Caris LeVert, Garland and Mitchell. So there's plenty of scoring. Okoro is you know, is your three-and-D guy."

“So you have everything you need to win a championship. It’s just if you can put it together is the question. You know, just wait and see.”

“I just don't want to sit there and say oh dear. I think they could make some noise. I really believe that because, you know, there's a lot been said about Donovan Mitchell. There’s one thing I know he works hard and he asks questions and he wants to be a great player and Darius Garland, I look at another guy who you know, I had the opportunity to have a conversation with. He's the same way. He just wants to win and be the best player he can be."

“So if those two guys can collaborate and get everybody on board to buy in for the, you know, for the bigger picture, look out.”

After the acquisition of Donovan Mitchell, the Cavaliers will hope that their young core of Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen will continue to develop around the three-time All-Star. That young core was able to win the Cavaliers 44 games last season and helped them come close to their first playoff appearance since 2018. Adding Mitchell to the mix, many believe that the team is well equipped to make a deep run in the Eastern Conference.

However, even with a well-balanced starting lineup including three All-Stars in Mitchell, Garland, and Allen, as well as Rookie of the Year finalist Evan Mobley, nothing is guaranteed. Mitchell now has plenty of playoff experience and averages 28.3 points per game in the postseason. Jarrett Allen has also played nine playoff games with the Brooklyn Nets. Therefore, the big question is if the other three starters can handle the pressure come playoff time.

While Mitchell looks like a good fit next to the rim protecting frontcourt duo of Mobley and Allen, it is too early to assess their chances of making a deep playoff run. A backcourt of Mitchell and Garland may leave the team defensively exposed at times so it will be interesting to see how this team plays together in a few weeks time. Overall it appears that Vince Carter is correct in his assessment that the Cavaliers have all the necessary pieces to contend.

Should the New York Knicks be worried about their future after losing the Donovan Mitchell Sweepstakes to the Cleveland Cavaliers?

The Cleveland Cavaliers and their fans should be very excited about the future after acquiring Donovan Mitchell. However, the New York Knicks and their fans should be equally disappointed after missing out on another chance to acquire a true franchise player. The Knicks finished last season with a 37-45 record. But instead of trading veterans like Julius Randle and Evan Fournier and rebuilding around their young players, the Knicks opted to try and remain competitive by signing Dallas Mavericks point guard Jalen Brunson on a four-year 104-million-dollar contract. Brunson is coming off an impressive playoff run where he averaged 21.6 points per game over 18 playoff games for the Mavs, but he still isn’t on the same level as Mitchell.

So after missing out on Mitchell, the Knicks are now entering 2023 with a big three of Barrett, Randle and Brunson. None of them made it to the All-Star team last season. With several other formidable playoff-level teams in a much improved Eastern Conference, it’s hard to imagine the Knicks competing for a playoff spot next season. Some reports say that the Knicks offered more than Cleveland did for Mitchell and weren’t given a chance to counter Cavaliers' final offer. Either way, Knicks will feel the effects of missing out on Mitchell in the foreseeable future.

